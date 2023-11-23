Christopher Nolan’s latest directorial, Oppenheimer, is now officially available online. The thrilling documentary-style movie can be watched on Amazon Prime. Those who missed watching the movie in theatres back in July, can watch is on the said OTT platform. But there’s a catch.

Oppenheimer isn’t available for free on Amazon Prime. In fact, it’s not even available for watching if you have a Prime membership. The movie is on a rental basis on the platform. So you have to pay an additional charge to rent it for a month.

How do you watch the movie online on a rental basis? That’s what we are showing you in this article.

How to watch Oppenheimer online

Before you get started, you will need to have an Amazon Prime membership. If you have it already, then you are good to go. If not, go to the Amazon website and buy a monthly or yearly subscription, depending on your preference.

Step 1: Open the Prime Video app on your smartphone or computer

Step 2: On the home screen itself, you must be seeing a rental category called ‘Reno New Movies’. See if Oppenheimer is showing this list (which it should as it has just arrived on Prime) or else tap on ‘See more’.

Step 3: Now, look for Oppenheimer and tap on it. You can also search for the movie directly from the search bar.

Step 4: Once you are on the movie page, you should see two options – Rent HD and Rent SD. Tap on Rent HD, which is priced at Rs 149.

Step 5: Add your payment details like a bank card or UPI details to continue with the payment and purchase the movie on rent.

Once you purchase THE Oppenheimer movie on rent on the Prime Video app, it will stay in your account for 30 days. However, do note that if you start playing the movie and leave it in between, then it will only be available for 48 hours.

As of now, Oppenheimer is available in English and Hindi audio. It also has subtitles in both languages. The movie has a run time of 3 hours and 3 minutes and stars Cillian Murphy as physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer. Other actors in the film include Robert Downey Jr. as Lewis Strauss, Florence Pugh as Jean Tatlock, Emily Blunt as Katherine Oppenheimer, and others.