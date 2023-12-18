Delete unwanted WhatsApp media from your Android phone: Here's how

WhatsApp is one of the most popular messaging apps out there, and it’s no secret that it’s a great way to keep in touch with friends and family. A lot of communication between your contacts happens via photos, GIF images, videos, and voice notes. Over time, the app can accumulate a lot of such media files that may be taking up unnecessary space on your Android device. And you are unlikely to pay attention to these files hogging your phone’s memory unnecessarily. In this article, we’ll go over how to delete unwanted WhatsApp media from your Android phone.

Here is how to do that

Step 1: Open WhatsApp

The first step is to open the WhatsApp app on your Android phone. Once you have it open, navigate to the chat where the unwanted media is located.

Step 2: Identify unwanted media

Next, you need to identify the unwanted media you want to delete. This could be anything from photos and videos to voice messages and documents. Once you have identified the media, long-press on it to select it.

Step 3: Delete unwanted media

After you have selected the unwanted media, click on the trash can icon at the top right corner of the screen. This will prompt a confirmation message to appear asking if you are sure you want to delete the media. Click on “Delete” to confirm.

Step 4: Delete multiple media files at once

If you have multiple media files you want to delete at once, there is an easier way to do this. Simply go to the chat you want to delete media from and click on the three dots at the top right corner of the screen. From there, click on “Settings,” and then “Storage and data.” This will show you a breakdown of the storage being used by WhatsApp, including how much space is being taken up by media files. Click on “Manage messages” to see a list of all media files in that chat. From there, you can select multiple files and delete them all at once.

Step 5: Clear all media files

If you want to clear all media files from a chat, you can do so by going to “Settings” in the chat, and then clicking on “Clear chat.” This will delete all messages and media files from the chat.

In conclusion, it’s important to regularly delete unwanted media files from WhatsApp to free up space on your Android phone. By following the steps outlined in this article, you can easily delete unwanted media files and keep your device running smoothly.