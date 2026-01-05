Assam Earthquake Today 5 January 2026: How to Stay Safe with Google Android Earthquake Alerts

Assam has been hit by a 5.1 magnitude earthquake today, 5 January 2026. The epicenter of this earthquake is Morigaon district. The earthquake occurred early morning at around 4:17 AM IST and was felt across several parts of Assam and nearby areas. To stay safe during earthquakes, it is crucial to receive real-time alerts, news, and updates, and hence, for Android users Google’s Android Earthquake Alerts System is available. In this article, we will cover how you can get alerts and updates on your smartphone via Google’s Alert System.

What is Google’s Android Earthquake System?

Google’s Android Earthquake System uses your phone’s built-in sensors and data from other devices to detect earthquakes nearby. As soon as an earthquake is detected, your smartphone will start sending you notifications seconds before the shaking reaches your area. It gives you sometime to take precautions and leave your area. In order to use this system, you need to enable it in your phone’s settings and turn on your location services.

Here’s a Step-By-Step Guide on How to Use Google Android Earthquake Alert System

Step 1: The first step is to make sure that your Android smartphone is running latest Android system.

Step 2: The next step is to head straight to the Settings in your smartphone and then turn on location services. This will help the feature to detect your area and send relevant alerts.

Step 3: Now, go to the Google and tap on Emergency Alerts options. Here, you can look for Earthquake Alerts or Severe Alerts.

Step 4: Make sure your phone has mobile data or Wi-Fi active, as the alerts are sent through the internet.

Step 5: Additionally, in some Android phones you can also test the emergency alerts feature to confirm that Earthquake Alerts are enabled and is working properly for you.

Step 6: As soon as you start receiving alerts, take immediate safety precautions and move away from windows or head to some other safe location.

Sachet App

Additionally, Indian government launched Sachet App, developed by National Disaster Management Authority. This app provides and sends real-time warnings for earthquakes and other natural disasters on your smartphone. It supports several regional languages and showcase you alerts based on your location.

Trending Now

Note: Nevertheless, it is essential to note that India does not yet have a nationwide system to predict earthquakes before they happen. The alerts that we will get by these two system will be detected by initial tremors and aggregating data from multiple devices. It means they can provide warnings just before earthquake impacts an area, but not a long-term predictions.