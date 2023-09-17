Asia Cup 2023 Final: How to watch India v Sri Lanka

Asia Cup 2023 is coming to an end with the final match that will be played between India and the host country Sri Lanka at 3:00 pm today. After a series of matches between Asian cricket teams, including India, Sri Lanka, Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Nepal. India is all set to battle Sri Lanka at the R Premadasa Cricket Stadium in Colombo, Sri Lanka. If you have been following the tournament, you cannot miss today’s match. But if you are someone who watches cricket casually, you may find today’s match interesting. But where and how can you watch the match? Don’t worry as we have got you covered.

No matter where you are, inside the comfort of your home with a television or on the go with just your smartphone, you can watch India vs. Sri Lanka match later today without a hassle. We have listed a few options for you so that you do not miss the match.

On a TV

If you like jumping out of the sofa every time Virat Kohli hits a six, a big screen is what will drive your enthusiasm. To enjoy today’s match on television, you have two options. On a satellite cable connection, switch to one of these channels: Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada, and Doordarshan (DD Sports).

But if you believe in cord-cutting, you can go to Disney Plus Hotstar, which is the official streaming platform for today’s match in India and some other countries. You will need a subscription, though. Here are the Disney Plus Hotstar plans you can opt for:

— Disney Plus Hotstar Mobile Plan costs Rs 149 for three months or Rs 499 a year. It gives access to content on one mobile device at a time. This is an ad-supported plan.

​

— Disney Plus Hotstar Super Plan costs Rs 899 a year and gives access to any two devices at a time. This is an ad-supported plan.

— Disney Plus Hotstar Premium Plan costs Rs 1,499 a year and gives users access to content on four devices at a time. It is an ad-free plan and offers streaming up to 4K quality.

On a mobile phone

Don’t like the big screen? No problem. Watch today’s match wherever you are on your smartphone. The best thing about watching the match on a phone is that you do not need a subscription. Disney Plus Hotstar has made match streaming on smartphones free. Just open the Disney Plus Hotstar app, log in using a phone number or an email address, and start watching the match as and when it begins.