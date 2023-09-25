Asian Games 2023 event is underway and it is time for the Indian Women’s cricket team to go against the Sri Lankan Women’s team in a bid to win the historic gold medal. The match between the two teams will take place today in Hangzhou, China. Asian Games 2023 kicked off on September 27, but the matches between women’s cricket teams of different nations began much earlier on September 19. Under the captainship of Smriti Mandhana, the India Women Cricket team was scheduled to play against Malaysia on September 21, but the match was called off due to rain, while it thrashed Bangladesh’s team in the semifinal clash on Sunday.

India Women v Sri Lanka Women Gold Medal match live

After defeating the Bangladesh women’s cricket team on Sunday, India will play the final match against Sri Lanka to vie for the gold medal at the Asian Games. The match will begin at 11.30 am and you will be able to watch it both online and on TV. Sony LIV has the streaming rights, so that is your way to enjoy the match online. But you will need a subscription to watch the match. You either subscribe to Sony LIV Premium, or you can go for an alternative that does not require you to pay anything extra.

Airtel Black subscribers can enjoy a Sony LIV subscription for free by buying a pack worth Rs 399, 499, Rs 699, or Rs 839. On buying any of these packs, you get free subscriptions to Sony LIV, as well as more than 15 OTT platforms. You also get data and calling benefits under these plans, so essentially you do not pay anything extra if you are an Airtel Black customer. Regular Airtel customers can also enjoy the matches through Airtel Xstream subscription. On recharges of certain tariff plans for prepaid customers and certain monthly plans for postpaid customers, Airtel offers a subscription to the Xstream streaming app. Sony LIV content is a part of the app and is available at no additional cost.

On TV, you can watch the match on Sony Sports Ten 3 and Sony Sports Ten 4.