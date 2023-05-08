Apple is said to have ditched solid-state buttons in its upcoming iPhone 15 Pro series models in favour of using the regular physical buttons. Despite the change, of lack thereof, the iPhone 15 Pro models are likely to come with something called an Action Button. As per reports, the company is likely to replace the Silen/Ring button with the Action Button. Also Read - No, iPhone 15 Pro will not get solid state buttons: Here’s what it will get instead

For the unversed, an Action Button is a programmable physical button that can be programmed as per an individual users' needs. Action Button, unlike the digital crown or side button, is not hard-coded to a particular function and so it can be programmed to do anything. Well, sort of. The concept is almost similar to how the triple pinch command can be customised in the Nothing Ear 2.

Interestingly enough, while the upcoming iPhone 15 Pro models will be first of the company's iPhones to sport a unique Action Button, it's not the first in the company's portfolio of devices. Meaning, the company already ships an Action Button in its Apple Watch. However, this feature is restricted to the Apple Watch Ultra. The Apple Watch Series 8 does come with an Action Button. This means that the people who want to get the experience of using an Action Button will have to shell out a minimum of Rs 89,900 to buy the Apple Watch Ultra.

However, if you are already using an Apple Watch Ultra, here is a detailed guide that will help you customise the Apple Watch Ultra. But before that, here is a list of functionalities that the Action Button on Apple Watch Ultra can be customised to.

Functions that the Action Button on Apple Watch Ultra can be customised to

ACTION PRESS Workout First press: Open the Workout app or start a workout

Second press: Dependent on chosen workout Stopwatch First press: Start

Second press: Mark lap Waypoint Press: Drop a Compass Waypoint Backtrack Press: Start Dive Press: Start Flashlight First press: On

Second press: Off Shortcut Press: Start shortcut

How to customise Action button on your Apple Watch Ultra

Step 1: Open the Settings app on your Apple Watch.

Step 2: Tap Action Button.

Step 3: Tap the menu under Action, then select what you want the button to launch.

Step 4: Tap the arrow in the top-left corner and then to go back to Action Button settings.

Steo 5: Tap the menu under App if it appears, then select an app to perform the action.

Step 6: Tap the arrow to go back.

Step 7: Tap the menu under First Press if it appears, then select an action.