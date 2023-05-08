comscore
News

Apple Watch hacks: How to customise Action Button on Apple Watch Ultra

How To

Do you want to customise the Action Button on your Apple Watch Ultra? Here is a step-by-step guide that will help you with the same.

Highlights

  • Apple Watch Ultra has a special button called Action Button.
  • Apple Watch Ultra users can customise the Action Button.
  • Action Button can be used for fitness related function on Apple Watch Ultra.
Apple Watch

Image: Apple

Apple is said to have ditched solid-state buttons in its upcoming iPhone 15 Pro series models in favour of using the regular physical buttons. Despite the change, of lack thereof, the iPhone 15 Pro models are likely to come with something called an Action Button. As per reports, the company is likely to replace the Silen/Ring button with the Action Button. Also Read - No, iPhone 15 Pro will not get solid state buttons: Here’s what it will get instead

For the unversed, an Action Button is a programmable physical button that can be programmed as per an individual users’ needs. Action Button, unlike the digital crown or side button, is not hard-coded to a particular function and so it can be programmed to do anything. Well, sort of. The concept is almost similar to how the triple pinch command can be customised in the Nothing Ear 2. Also Read - Apple iPad most-selling tablet in March quarter, followed by Samsung Galaxy Tabs

Interestingly enough, while the upcoming iPhone 15 Pro models will be first of the company’s iPhones to sport a unique Action Button, it’s not the first in the company’s portfolio of devices. Meaning, the company already ships an Action Button in its Apple Watch. However, this feature is restricted to the Apple Watch Ultra. The Apple Watch Series 8 does come with an Action Button. This means that the people who want to get the experience of using an Action Button will have to shell out a minimum of Rs 89,900 to buy the Apple Watch Ultra. Also Read - This iPhone trick will forever change how you scroll up on screen

However, if you are already using an Apple Watch Ultra, here is a detailed guide that will help you customise the Apple Watch Ultra. But before that, here is a list of functionalities that the Action Button on Apple Watch Ultra can be customised to.

Functions that the Action Button on Apple Watch Ultra can be customised to

ACTION PRESS
Workout First press: Open the Workout app or start a workout
Second press: Dependent on chosen workout
Stopwatch First press: Start
Second press: Mark lap
Waypoint Press: Drop a Compass Waypoint
Backtrack Press: Start
Dive Press: Start
Flashlight First press: On
Second press: Off
Shortcut Press: Start shortcut

How to customise Action button on your Apple Watch Ultra

Step 1: Open the Settings app on your Apple Watch.
Step 2: Tap Action Button.
Step 3: Tap the menu under Action, then select what you want the button to launch.
Step 4: Tap the arrow in the top-left corner and then to go back to Action Button settings.
Steo 5: Tap the menu under App if it appears, then select an app to perform the action.
Step 6: Tap the arrow to go back.
Step 7: Tap the menu under First Press if it appears, then select an action.

  • Published Date: May 8, 2023 8:17 PM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow Techlusive India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Most Popular

Apple Tax: What it is and how developers can avoid paying it

Alexa will soon get smarter thanks to this secret tech Amazon is working on

No, iPhone 15 Pro will not get solid state buttons: Here s what it will get instead

Nothing Phone 2 is coming: Here's what we know about it so far

Beware of the AI impostor scam that cost Indians lakhs of rupees

Fitbit smartwatches now help you manage stress better: Here's how

Everything about Realme GT Neo 3T deal during Flipkart sale

We will introduce a new category every six months: SPPL CEO

Best foldable smartphones you can buy in India right now

In talks with SPPL CEO Avneet Singh Marwah

Related Topics

Latest Videos

In conversation with Avneet Singh Marwah, CEO SPPL

Features

In conversation with Avneet Singh Marwah, CEO SPPL
WhatsApp Working On New Feature 'Channels' For Broadcasting Information - Watch Video

Tech Updates/ launch

WhatsApp Working On New Feature 'Channels' For Broadcasting Information - Watch Video
Twitter’s legacy check mark removal hits legacy accounts, celebrities and even the pope - Watch Video

Tech Updates/ launch

Twitter’s legacy check mark removal hits legacy accounts, celebrities and even the pope - Watch Video
AI's Newborn Auto-GPT: The Cutting-Edge AI Tool that Provides a Glimpse into the Future - Watch Video

Tech Updates/ launch

AI's Newborn Auto-GPT: The Cutting-Edge AI Tool that Provides a Glimpse into the Future - Watch Video