Apple introduced its latest MacBook Pro models featuring the new M3 chips at its Scary Fast event today. The new M3 series comprises of the M3, M3 Pro, and M3 Max variants that power these devices. These chips are more powerful and efficient than the previous M1 chips and also boast a new GPU architecture. The new MacBook Pro models are available in two sizes: 14-inch and 16-inch. The 14-inch model features an M3 chip which offers a 60 percent improvement in performance compared to its M1 predecessor. On the other hand, the new 14-inch and 16-inch models come with an M3 Pro chip, which provides a 40 percent increase in speed compared to the 16-inch MacBook Pro with an M1 Pro. Additionally, both models can support two high-resolution external displays.

Apple also announced a new MacBook Pro that is equipped with an M3 Max chip. This new chip is 2.5 times faster than the 16-inch MacBook Pro that comes with an M1 Max. The new model can support up to 128 GB of unified memory and can handle four high-resolution external displays.

READ MORE Apple says BMW car chargers are not good for iPhone 15 right now

Pricing for these models is as follows:

READ MORE Apple fixes critical vulnerability in old iPhone software

The 14-inch MacBook Pro with M3 is priced at Rs 1,69,900, with an education pricing of Rs 1,58,900.

The 14‑inch MacBook Pro with M3 Pro is available for Rs 1,99,900, and for education, it’s priced at Rs 1,84,900.

The 16‑inch MacBook Pro is priced at Rs 2,49,900, with an education pricing of Rs 2,29,900.

The 16‑inch MacBook Pro is priced at Rs 3,49,900.

Orders for the new M3-powered MacBook Pro can be placed starting today, and deliveries will commence from November 7.

If you are planning to buy an M3 chip powered MacBook Pro, here is a step-by-step guide on how to pre order a new M3-powered MacBook Pro.

A step-by-step guide on how to pre order a new M3-powered MacBook Pro

Step 1: Go to Apple India’s official website.

Step 2: Click on the Mac option at the top menu and tap on the MacBook Pro.

Step 3: On the next screen, scroll down and click on the Order now button.

Step 4: Choose between 14-inch MacBook Pro and 16-inch MacBook Pro.

Step 5: Choose the desired chip from M3, M3 Pro and M3 Max.

Step 6: Scroll down and click on Select.

Step 7: Customise Memory, Storage, Power Adapter and Pre-installed software as per your preference.

Step 8: Click on Add to Bag on the next screen and then on Review Bag.

Step 9: Click on Checkout to proceed to the payment page.