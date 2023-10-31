Apple unveiled its latest MacBook Pro lineup, equipped with the new M3 chips at the Scary Fast event today. The M3 series, which includes the M3, M3 Pro, and M3 Max, powers these new devices. These chips outperform the M1 chips in terms of power and efficiency and feature a new GPU architecture.

The new MacBook Pro models come in two sizes: 14-inch and 16-inch. The 14-inch model with an M3 chip boasts a performance that is 60 percent faster than its M1 counterpart. The new 14-inch and 16-inch models with an M3 Pro chip offer a 40 percent speed increase compared to the 16-inch MacBook Pro with an M1 Pro, and can support two high-resolution external displays.

Apple also introduced the MacBook Pro with an M3 Max chip, which is 2.5 times faster than the 16-inch MacBook Pro with an M1 Max. This model supports up to 128 GB of unified memory and can handle four high-resolution external displays. Let’s look at the specifications, price and availability of the new MacBook Pro in more detail.

M3-powered MacBook Pro price and availability in India

The MacBook Pro models equipped with M3 Pro and M3 Max chips are available in Space Black and Silver, while the 14‑inch MacBook Pro with M3 comes in Silver and Space Gray.

Pricing for these models is as follows:

The 14-inch MacBook Pro with M3 is priced at Rs 1,69,900, with an education pricing of Rs 1,58,900.

The 14‑inch MacBook Pro with M3 Pro is available for Rs 1,99,900, and for education, it’s priced at Rs 1,84,900.

The 16‑inch MacBook Pro is priced at Rs 2,49,900, with an education pricing of Rs 2,29,900.

Orders for the new M3-powered MacBook Pro can be placed starting today, and deliveries will commence from November 7.

M3-powered MacBook Pro specifications

All MacBook Pro models feature a Liquid Retina XDR display with 20 percent brighter SDR content, 1600nits of peak brightness, a built-in 1080p camera, a six-speaker sound system, and an array of connectivity options. The new MacBook Pro gives up to 20 hours of battery life and is 11 times faster than Intel-based MacBook Pro as per the company’s claim. The new MacBook Pro runs MacOS Sonoma.