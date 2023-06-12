comscore
News

Apple hacks: How to find your Apple ID

How To

You may forget your Apple ID username, especially if you don’t use Apple products regularly or have taken a break. Here's how to find your Apple ID.

  • Published: June 12, 2023 1:19 PM IST

Highlights

  • Apple ID is required to use Apple devices and iCloud effectively.
  • Apple ID can be a phone number or an email address.
  • The method to find Apple ID will vary depending on the device.
iphone tricks

Image Credit- (Pixabay)

To use Apple devices and iCloud services effectively, you need to sign in with your Apple ID. This is a username that can be either an email address or a phone number.  Also Read - How to generate your Personal Voice on iOS 17 beta: A step-by-step guide

Sometimes, you may forget your Apple ID username, especially if you don’t use Apple products regularly or have taken a break from them. Don’t worry, you can find out your Apple ID username easily.  Also Read - How to use new Check In feature on iPhone: A step-by-step guide

The way to find your Apple ID will vary depending on the type of device you have (iPhone/iPad or Mac) and whether you’re signed in or not.  Also Read - How to set up Cardio Fitness Level feature on Apple Watch: A step-by-step guide

How to find your Apple ID (Logged in)

If you want to find your Apple ID on a device, which is currently logged into your Apple ID, follow these steps.

On your iPhone, iPad, or Apple Watch

Go to Settings, and then click on your name.

On your Mac

On macOS Ventura, choose the Apple menu and go to System Settings and then click your username. 

On the earlier version of macOS, choose the Apple menu and go to System Preferences and then click Apple ID. 

On your PC

Launch the iCloud app on your Windows PC, and check for your Apple ID below your name.

How to find your Apple ID (Logged out)

To find your Apple ID on an iPhone or iPad that you’re not signed in on, follow these steps. 

On your iPad or iPhone

Step 1: Launch the Settings app and select Sign in to your iPhone.

Step 2: Tap Forgot password or don’t have an Apple ID.

Step 3: You will see a pop-up. Choose the Forgot Password or Apple ID option.

Step 4: Tap the Forgot Apple ID button.

Step 5: Type in your First name and Last name (use the names you registered with) and then type in the Email address that you believe you used to sign up. Click Next when done.

Step 6: You will see a screen saying, Apple ID found, if it has. Choose Continue to Sign in if you remember your password, or choose Forgot Password if you don’t.

On your Mac

Step 1: Select the Apple logo on the top left corner, then choose System Preferences and then click Apple ID.

Step 2: Select Forgot Apple ID or password at the bottom right corner.

Step 3: Then choose Forgotten your Apple ID below the Apple ID field.

Step 4: Type in your First name and Last name (use the names you registered with) and then type in the Email address that you believe you used to sign up. Click Continue when done.

If your Apple ID was not found, you probably entered the wrong information (especially the email) in the previous step. Go back and use different names or email addresses if you might have more than one. If that doesn’t help, contact Apple support.

 

  • Published Date: June 12, 2023 1:19 PM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow Techlusive India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Most Popular

You can use Apple Vision Pro with motion sickness and not get sick

Meta s chatbot Metamate aims to solve employees meeting woes

Twitter has a clever way of beating bots: Here s what it plans to do

Twitter says won't pay Google for its cloud services, trust and safety teams at risk

Sundar Pichai, Satya Nadella, and other top 10 CEOs of tech firms that hail from India

Interview with Vimal Sumbly, Head Business - Premium on TVS Racing & Kidzania

Realme founder Sky Li talks about Realme 11 Pro series, foldables, more

Top 17 lesser known iOS 17 features that you should check out

How Apple will help you understand your mental health with new tools

iOS 17, iPadOS 17, macOS Sonoma, watchOS 10: All eligible devices

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Interview with Vimal Sumbly, Head Business - Premium on TVS Racing & Kidzania

Features

Interview with Vimal Sumbly, Head Business - Premium on TVS Racing & Kidzania
WWDC 2023: Everything You Need To Know About Apple VisionPro Mixed Reality Headset - Video

Tech Updates/Launch

WWDC 2023: Everything You Need To Know About Apple VisionPro Mixed Reality Headset - Video
Exclusive Interview with Mr. Nathan Lawson Mclean, Design Manager, Floorcare, Dyson - Video

TECH Talks

Exclusive Interview with Mr. Nathan Lawson Mclean, Design Manager, Floorcare, Dyson - Video
Exclusive Interview with Mr. Suhas Rajkumar, Founder & CEO, Simple Energy

TECH Talks

Exclusive Interview with Mr. Suhas Rajkumar, Founder & CEO, Simple Energy