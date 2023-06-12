To use Apple devices and iCloud services effectively, you need to sign in with your Apple ID. This is a username that can be either an email address or a phone number. Also Read - How to generate your Personal Voice on iOS 17 beta: A step-by-step guide

Sometimes, you may forget your Apple ID username, especially if you don't use Apple products regularly or have taken a break from them. Don't worry, you can find out your Apple ID username easily.

The way to find your Apple ID will vary depending on the type of device you have (iPhone/iPad or Mac) and whether you're signed in or not.

How to find your Apple ID (Logged in)

If you want to find your Apple ID on a device, which is currently logged into your Apple ID, follow these steps.

On your iPhone, iPad, or Apple Watch

Go to Settings, and then click on your name.

On your Mac

On macOS Ventura, choose the Apple menu and go to System Settings and then click your username.

On the earlier version of macOS, choose the Apple menu and go to System Preferences and then click Apple ID.

On your PC

Launch the iCloud app on your Windows PC, and check for your Apple ID below your name.

How to find your Apple ID (Logged out)

To find your Apple ID on an iPhone or iPad that you’re not signed in on, follow these steps.

On your iPad or iPhone

Step 1: Launch the Settings app and select Sign in to your iPhone.

Step 2: Tap Forgot password or don’t have an Apple ID.

Step 3: You will see a pop-up. Choose the Forgot Password or Apple ID option.

Step 4: Tap the Forgot Apple ID button.

Step 5: Type in your First name and Last name (use the names you registered with) and then type in the Email address that you believe you used to sign up. Click Next when done.

Step 6: You will see a screen saying, Apple ID found, if it has. Choose Continue to Sign in if you remember your password, or choose Forgot Password if you don’t.

On your Mac

Step 1: Select the Apple logo on the top left corner, then choose System Preferences and then click Apple ID.

Step 2: Select Forgot Apple ID or password at the bottom right corner.

Step 3: Then choose Forgotten your Apple ID below the Apple ID field.

Step 4: Type in your First name and Last name (use the names you registered with) and then type in the Email address that you believe you used to sign up. Click Continue when done.

If your Apple ID was not found, you probably entered the wrong information (especially the email) in the previous step. Go back and use different names or email addresses if you might have more than one. If that doesn’t help, contact Apple support.