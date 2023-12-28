UIDAI has introduced a new feature called “Paperless Offline e-KYC” in the mAadhaar app to simplify the e-KYC process using Aadhaar. The mAadhaar app, which offers numerous Aadhaar-related services, now allows users to generate documents for offline verification.

The Paperless Offline e-KYC feature in the mAadhaar app is part of the Know Your Customer (KYC) process. The process enables organisations and financial institutions to verify the identity and authenticity of customers. It involves collecting various documents from customers for identification before onboarding them. This new feature will allow users to generate these documents within the mAadhaar app for offline verification. As per UIDAI, it is a secure, shareable document that any Aadhaar holder can use for offline identification verification. If you find this feature interesting and want to learn how to access the Paperless Offline e-KYC feature in the mAadhaar app, here is a step-by-step guide on how to access the Paperless Offline e-KYC feature in the mAadhaar app.

A step-by-step guide on how to access the Paperless Offline e-KYC feature in the mAadhaar app

Step 1: Download or update the mAadhaar app from the Play Store or Apple App Store.

Step 2: Log in using your registered phone number and the OTP received on your phone.

Step 3: Tap on the Services tab at the bottom bar and look for Paperless Offline e-KYC under “Aadhaar Services”.

Step 4: Tap on it and enter your Aadhaar number, Share Code, and Security Captcha.

Step 5: Tap on the “Request OTP” button.

Step 6: Enter the OTP and hit the “Verify” button.

Step 7: You’ll see the “Share eKYC” button. Tap on it and select the app through which you want to share the eKYC documents.

For offline verification, the mAadhaar app allows you to share the generated .zip file with the organization or service provider, along with the “Share Code” and the registered mobile number. You can share the generated .zip file using any app like WhatsApp, email, etc.

