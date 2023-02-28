You can play this new Pokemon game while sleeping

To play a Pokemon game, you either have to roam around to catch Pokemons and engage in battles or just sit in one place and send your Pokemon to war with other Pokemon. A new game, however, brings a unique way to play the game. Pokemon Sleep is a new game that you play while you sleep. The Pokemon Company first hinted at this company back in 2019, and it has now released the first video that shows the gameplay. Also Read - Elon Musk likely to appoint Boring Company CEO as the new Twitter head

So, how do you play Pokemon Sleep? You play the game by placing the phone by your side when sleeping. The app records and measures your sleep and gives you a score on the basis of how long slumber turns out. How long you sleep also determines the number of Pokemon that will gather around Snorlax, the Pokemon famous for being asleep most of the time. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Book3 series laptops go on sale in India: Check price, specs, more

Your sleep will fall under three classifications — dozing, snoozing, and slumbering. The Pokemon will a sleep classification similar to yours will gather around Snorlax. Each Pokemon has several different sleep styles that you can read about and therefore log in your sleep style dex. Also Read - Reliance Jio to bring 5G to every Indian by Dec 2023: Akash Ambani

If you are not keen on keeping your phone by your side, you can use a dedicated accessory called Pokemon Go Plus+. It connects to the Pokemon Sleep app over Bluetooth and can be put beside your pillow for sleep tracking. The device would log your sleep pattern and send the data to the app. This device is also compatible with Pokemon Go and you can use it to spin Pokestops and go on a spree to catch as many Pokemon as possible. In addition to tracking your sleep and rewarding you on the basis of the time, the Pokemon Sleep app also has a Pikachu alarm to wake you up or remind you to go to sleep when it is time.

Pokemon Sleep is coming in the next few months.