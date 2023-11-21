comscore
  • Xbox Store now reportedly has UPI payment option in India

Xbox Store now reportedly has UPI payment option in India

There's a piece of good news for those who are Xbox gamers or buy Game Pass subscriptions.

Edited By: Pranav Sawant

Published: Nov 21, 2023, 07:35 PM IST

Story Highlights

  • Microsoft has reportedly added UPI payment option on the Xbox Store.
  • Xbox Store now has two payment methods - UPI and Credit/Debit Card.
  • PhonePe users can directly access Game Pass subscription.

If you are an Xbox gamer and often purchase games from the Xbox Store, there’s a piece of good news for you. A few reports online have suggested that Microsoft has added a new payment option on the Xbox Store. It’s the UPI (Unified Payment Interface) payment mode that buyers can use on the store page.

Usually, buyers had to rely on Credit or Debit card options when purchasing a game from the Xbox Store. However, a screenshot shared on Twitter reveals that buyers are getting the UPI payment option to make things easier.

So no more adding your card, CVV, and expiry date, all you need to do is add your VPA (Virtual Payment Address) number and get going. Interestingly, not just games but buyers can also renew or get a new Xbox Game Pass subscription using the UPI payment mode.

A report from Indiatimes suggested that PhonePe users can now access Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for 1 month at Rs 549 and Game Pass Ultimate for 3 months at Rs 1,649. The Xbox Game Pass Console and PC Game Pass for 3 months are priced at Rs 1,049 for PhonePe users.

Apart from PhonePe, other apps appear to be yet to catch up. We expect Paytm and Google Pay users to get access to these subscriptions soon. As of now, Microsoft offers Xbox Live on Paytm.

Author Name | Pranav Sawant

