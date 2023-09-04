Xbox launches Xbox Series S- 1TB console and new games for September

Xbox fans have a lot to look forward to in September, as the company announced the release of the new Xbox Series S – 1TB console, a new Game Pass plan, and a slew of new games, including some of the most anticipated titles of the year. The Xbox Series S – 1TB is a new version of the next-gen console that offers double the storage space of the original 512GB model, allowing players to download more games to their devices. The console also features a sleek Carbon Black finish and incorporates recycled materials to reduce environmental impact. The Xbox Series S – 1TB is available starting September 1.

READ MORE Microsoft is shutting down Xbox 360 store: 5 things you need to know

On September 14, Xbox Live Gold will transition to Xbox Game Pass Core, a new plan that gives players access to online console multiplayer and a catalogue of over 25 high-quality games, such as Forza Horizon 4, Grounded, Among Us, and more. Players can also enjoy member deals and discounts on games and add-ons; and current Gold members will automatically become Core members.

September will also see the launch of dozens of new games on Xbox, many of which will be available with Game Pass on day one. Some of the highlights include:

READ MORE Microsoft is done making games for Xbox One: What this means for Xbox One users

Starfield: The first new universe from Bethesda Game Studios in over 25 years, Starfield is a sci-fi epic that lets players create their own journey across the stars. Starfield will be available on September 6 for Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Cloud Gaming (Beta).

Lies of P: A dark and twisted take on the story of Pinocchio, Lies of P is a Soulslike game that challenges players to survive in a grim world of deception and violence. Lies of P will be available on September 19 for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC, and Cloud Gaming (Beta).

Party Animals: A console launch exclusive that features adorable animals fighting in hilarious and chaotic brawls. Party Animals supports online multiplayer and local split-screen action with up to eight players. Party Animals will be available on September 20 for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Cloud Gaming (Beta).

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty: A new expansion for Cyberpunk 2077 that introduces a spy-thriller adventure with new characters, locations, weapons, and missions. Phantom Liberty will be available on September 26 for Xbox Series X|S.

EA Sports FC 24: The latest instalment in the popular soccer franchise that features over 19,000 licensed players, 700 teams, and 30 leagues. EA Sports FC 24 also boasts improved graphics, gameplay, and modes. EA Sports FC 24 will be available on September 29 for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC, and Cloud Gaming (Beta).

These are just some of the games that will be released on Xbox in September. Other titles include MythForce, Gloomhaven, Mortal Kombat 1, El Paso Elsewhere and Cocoon.