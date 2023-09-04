Xbox launches Xbox Series S- 1TB console and new games for September

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts. Cookie Policy
Xbox fans have a lot to look forward to in September, as the company announced the release of the new Xbox Series S – 1TB console, a new Game Pass plan, and a slew of new games, including some of the most anticipated titles of the year. The Xbox Series S – 1TB is a new version of the next-gen console that offers double the storage space of the original 512GB model, allowing players to download more games to their devices. The console also features a sleek Carbon Black finish and incorporates recycled materials to reduce environmental impact. The Xbox Series S – 1TB is available starting September 1.
On September 14, Xbox Live Gold will transition to Xbox Game Pass Core, a new plan that gives players access to online console multiplayer and a catalogue of over 25 high-quality games, such as Forza Horizon 4, Grounded, Among Us, and more. Players can also enjoy member deals and discounts on games and add-ons; and current Gold members will automatically become Core members.
September will also see the launch of dozens of new games on Xbox, many of which will be available with Game Pass on day one. Some of the highlights include:
These are just some of the games that will be released on Xbox in September. Other titles include MythForce, Gloomhaven, Mortal Kombat 1, El Paso Elsewhere and Cocoon.
Author Name | Om Gupta
Select Language