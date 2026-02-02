Today’s Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes (2 Feb 2026): Get exclusive rewards

Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes, 2 February 2026: Garena Free Fire is one of the most popular battle royale games in the world. In the game, Free Fire Max players can win free rewards and gifts by redeeming special codes in the game. Players need to redeem one code at a time to get the rewards associated with it. Additionally, these codes are valid for first 500 players only.

So, if you want to gain an advantage over your predecessor, here are the Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes for 2 February:

Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes 2 February

Check below Free Fire Max redeem codes for 2 February, 2026:

— FU1I5O3P7A9S4D2F

— F7F9A3B2K6G8H1L5

— FT4E9Y5U1I3O2P6A

— FJI4GFE45TG56HG5

— FP9O1I5U3Y2T8R4E

— FR2D7G5T1Y8H6J4K

— FQ9W2E1R7T5Y3U6I

— FX8C3V2B9N1M6Z5L

— FK3J9H5G1F7D2S4A

— FM6N1B8V3C4X7Z9L

— FL2K6J4H8G5F3D7S

— FZ5X1C7V9B2N6M3Q

— FA3S7D5F1G9H6J4K

— FE2R8T6Y4U1I5O7P

How to use codes to get free rewards in Free Fire Max

Garena Free Fire Max players, here is a step-by-step guide of how you can redeem codes for February 2, 2026, in the game:

Step 1: Visit Garena’s the official website for Free Fire Max rewards. You can also use this direct link to Free Fire Max rewards website— reward.ff.garena.com.

Step 2: Log into your Free Fire Max account. You can use one of these services — Gmail, Apple, Facebook and Twitter — to log into your registered account in the game.

a) If you haven’t logged into your Free Fire Max account, click on one of the options available on screen and then type the password to continue logging into the game.

b) If you have already logged into your Garena Free Fire Max account, click the Continue button.

Step 3: Once you have logged in your account in Free Fire Max, you will see a list of codes that you can use to get free rewards in the game.

Step 4: Copy any one code and paste it in space provided.

Step 5: Tap the Redeem button to get the rewards associated with it.

You will have to type one code at a time to get the rewards associated with it.