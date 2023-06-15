comscore
Sony testing cloud streaming for select PS5 games

Gaming

The company is planning to add this ability as an additional benefit to the PlayStation Plus Premium subscription.

Highlights

  • Sony confirms that it's testing cloud streaming for supported PS5 games.
  • Sony plans to add this ability as a benefit to the PS Plus Premium subscribers.
  • Sony recently announced is first-ever wireless earbuds.
PS5

Image: Sony

Tech giant Sony has announced that it is testing cloud streaming for “supported” PlayStation 5 (PS5) games. Also Read - Sony launches its Bravia XR A80L OLED series in India: Check price, specification and offers

The company is planning to add this ability as an additional benefit to the PlayStation Plus Premium subscription. Also Read - Sony announces PlayStation Plus games for June 2023: NBA 2K23, Jurassic World Evolution 2, more

“We’re currently testing cloud streaming for supported PS5 games– this includes PS5 titles from the PlayStation Plus Game Catalog and Game Trials, as well as supported digital PS5 titles that players own,” Nick Maguire, VP of global services, global sales and business operations at Sony Interactive Entertainment, said in a blogpost on Wednesday. Also Read - Sony announces Days of Play sale for PlayStation Plus members: Check top offers here

“When this feature launches, cloud game streaming for supported PS5 titles will be available for use directly on your PS5 console.”

Maguire further mentioned that this feature is currently in the early stages.

Meanwhile, last month, the tech giant had revealed the first look of a new handheld device for playing PS5 games via remote play over Wi-Fi which will hit the market soon.

PlayStation’s first-ever official wireless earbuds were also announced, bringing next-generation audio immersion to PS5 as well as PC, along with connectivity to smartphones via Bluetooth.

IANS

  • Published Date: June 15, 2023 10:53 AM IST
