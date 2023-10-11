Sony has unveiled new PlayStation 5 models with a smaller form factor. The new PS5 comes with a detachable disc drive and 1TB SSD for storage. However, there are no other changes in the technological features. The new PS5 and PS5 Digital Edition are slimmer and shorter and according to the company, the new PS5 has been reduced by more than 30 percent in volume, and up to 24 percent by weight when compared to previous models. These new PS 5 models will come with four cover panels. The top portion of the panel will come with a glossy look while the bottom will remain in matte.

“The same technology features that make PS5 the best to play are packed into a smaller form factor, along with an attachable Ultra HD Blu-ray Disc Drive and a 1TB SSD for more internal storage,” Sony’s Shiv Shuman said in a blog post.

The new PS5 models will be available in November this year in the US and the company has planned to roll out them globally in the next few months after their US launch. The company has also said that these new PS5 models will be the only PS5 models on the market once the existing PS5 model inventory is sold out.

The new PS5 with Ultra HD Blu-ray disc drive is priced at $499.99 (Rs 41,500 approximately) in the US and the PS5 Digital Edition is priced at $449.99 (Rs 37,500 approximately). Buyers purchasing the PS5 Digital Edition can also add the Ultra HD Blu-ray Disc Drive for PS5 later as it will also be sold separately for $79.99 (Rs 6,500 approximately). In addition to this, a horizontal stand will be included with the new PS5 model and a new Vertical Stand compatible with all PS5 models will be sold separately at $29.99 (Rs 2,500 approximately)

The company has also informed that new PS5 console covers will be available in early 2024 in a variety of colours including an all-matte Black colourway and the Deep Earth Collection in Volcanic Red, Cobalt Blue, and Sterling Silver colours.

Meanwhile, Sony will be launching Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 in the next 10 days, with additional games including Alan Wake 2 and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 launching shortly after.