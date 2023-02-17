Capcom’s upcoming game, the Resident Evil 4 Remake is all set to release in March on several platforms. As the name suggests, the game will be a remake of the original title released back in 2005.

Since it’s a remake, the game is poised bring improvements in general graphics. The game will also support modern graphical enhancements with the help of ray tracing. That said, the game was expected to require a powerful machine.

However, it appears that the remake would run on most modern PCs. Capcom has released the system requirements of the game. This comes almost a month before the game’s release.

For the uninitiated, the Resident Evil 4 Remake will release on March 24. Unlike the original game, which was only available on PlayStation consoles, the remake will be made available on most platforms. The remake will be released for the next-gen PS5 and Xbox Series X.

It will also be available on PS4, Xbox Series S, and Windows. Of course, the system requirements released are for PC.

Resident Evil 4 Remake System requirements

Let’s take look at its full system requirements for PC.

Minimum system requirements

OS – Windows 10 64 bit

CPU- AMD Ryzen 3 1200 or Intel Core i5-7500

GPU – AMD Radeon RX 560 4GB or GTX 1050 Ti 4GB

RAM – 8GB

Storage – unclear

Settings – 1080p at 45fps (likely medium or low graphics)

Recommended system requirements

OS – Windows 10 64 bit or Windows 11 64 bit

CPU- AMD Ryzen 5 3600 or Intel Core i7-8700

GPU – AMD Radeon RX 5700 or GTX 1070

RAM – 16GB

Storage – unclear

Settings – 1080p at 60fps (High Settings)

As you can see, the game doesn’t need a beast PC to run it, unlike some other new-gen games and remakes. For whatever reason, Steam hasn’t disclosed the storage required for the game. However, we expect the storage drive details to get listed soon. If a guess it to be made, you’d need an HDD, at leastm of course, and but SSD would be recommended.