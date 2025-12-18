Rainbow Six Mobile Global Release Date Announced: What To Expect

Rainbow Six Mobile has been in the works for years, and after a quiet development cycle, Ubisoft has now confirmed when it will launch globally. Ubisoft has announced that the mobile version of its tactical shooter will launch worldwide on February 23, 2026, bringing the Rainbow Six experience to both Android and iOS devices. Also Read: Assassin’s Creed Shadows Confirmed For Nintendo Switch 2: Release Date, Features, And Roadmap

The game has been in the works for quite some time and has quietly gone through multiple closed and regional tests over the last two years. While it may have slipped off the radar for many players, Ubisoft has continued refining the title behind the scenes. Ahead of the global rollout, Rainbow Six Mobile is already available in soft launch across regions such as Canada, France, Poland, and several Latin American countries.

Ubisoft says the launch version of the game will include three main modes: Bomb, Bomb Rush, and Team Deathmatch. Players will also be able to choose between Ranked play, Quick Play, and Private matches from day one. The game follows the same tactical structure as Rainbow Six Siege, adjusted for mobile play.

Both returning Siege maps and mobile-only maps will be available at launch. Popular maps like Bank, Oregon, Villa, Clubhouse, and Border will be playable at launch. Alongside these, Ubisoft has confirmed two mobile-exclusive maps called Restaurant and Summit. More maps are expected to arrive later, depending on how the game performs after launch.

The game will be free-to-play, with optional microtransactions. Ubisoft has indicated that monetisation will focus mainly on cosmetics and in-game currency, similar to how Siege operates on PC and consoles.

At launch, Rainbow Six Mobile will offer more than 20 operators. Familiar names such as Ash, Dokkaebi, and Mute are already confirmed, with each operator retaining their core abilities, adjusted for touch controls.

Rainbow Six Mobile is not Ubisoft’s only shooter planned for phones. The company is also developing The Division Resurgence, which is currently in closed testing and is also expected to see a global release in 2026.