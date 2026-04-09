Ever wanted to be in a game? PlayStation now gives you a chance

Imagine seeing yourself inside a video game you usually play. That is now becoming possible for some players. Sony has introduced a new program that gives fans a chance to appear inside PlayStation games. Also Read: Starfield launches on PS5 with DualSense features: What’s new for PlayStation players

The company is calling this initiative “Playerbase”, and it is designed to bring players closer to the games they spend time on. Instead of just playing, selected users will actually get featured inside a game as a character. Also Read: PS Plus April 2026 games revealed after delay: Full list and release date

What the Playerbase program is about

The Playerbase program is essentially a community initiative where PlayStation users can apply to be part of a game. If selected, your face and likeness can be scanned and added to a PlayStation title. Also Read: PS6 handheld could beat Xbox Series S in power, leak suggests

As per Sony’s announcement, the program will start with Gran Turismo 7. More games from PlayStation Studios are expected to be included later.

The selected player will appear as an in-game character for a limited time. Along with that, they will also get a chance to be part of certain creative elements inside the game.

How you can apply

The application process is fairly simple. Players need to sign in with their PlayStation account and submit their entry on the Playerbase page (https://playstation.com/the-playerbase).

As part of the process, you’ll have to share your experience with PlayStation and talk a bit about your journey as a player. Based on these entries, Sony will shortlist a few finalists.

Those shortlisted will go through video interviews before the final selection is made. The company has said that only one player will be chosen for the first phase.

What happens if you get selected

If you are selected, Sony will invite you for a scanning session. This is where your face and features are captured and turned into an in-game model.

In the case of Gran Turismo 7, the selected player will appear as a character portrait. Apart from that, they will also help design a custom logo and vehicle livery, which will be added to the game.

The experience also includes a visit to a studio in Los Angeles, where the scanning and design process will take place.

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Availability and timeline

The Playerbase program is open in select regions across the Americas, Europe, Asia, South Africa, and Australia. PlayStation users in India can also apply for the program. Applications are open only for a limited time, and the final selection is expected later this year.