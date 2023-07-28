Nintendo Switch Online adds two classic Zelda games with a twist

Nintendo Switch Online members can now enjoy two more Game Boy titles from the Legend of Zelda series: Oracle of Ages and Oracle of Seasons. They are available on Nintendo Switch Online starting July 27.

These games, originally released in 2001, feature unique gameplay mechanics that allow Link to manipulate time and seasons to solve puzzles and explore the lands of Labrynna and Holodrum. Both Oracle of Ages and Oracle of Seasons were available on the 3DS, but they were taken off the market when the 3DS eShop closed down.

Zelda: Oracle of Ages and Oracle of Seasons are very different games. They have separate stories and gameplay styles, with Ages being more puzzle-oriented and Seasons being more combat-focused. Link travels to Holodrum in Seasons and Labrynna in Ages, both by the Triforce’s will.

These two games are inspired by The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past and have a similar top-down perspective and retro pixel art. They are the original versions and have not been updated or enhanced, so they don’t have the same visual effects as the 2019 remake of The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening.

These games also have a special feature that lets them interact with each other. Playing both games reveals how their stories are connected. Players can unlock new items, events, and story elements in the other game, creating a more connected experience. This feature was designed to encourage players to try both games and discover their secrets.

To play these games, you have to subscribe to Nintendo Online and you can also try it for free for a week if you’re new. You also get to play many other classic Zelda games from the NES and SNES era with this subscription.

Meanwhile, Nintendo, last month, hosted the second edition of the Nintendo Direct 2023 event. At the Nintendo Direct June 2023 event, the company announced the schedules for several games including Detective Pikachu Returns, Super Mario RPG and even Pikmin 4.

During the presentation, Nintendo gave viewers an in-depth view of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet expansions, which include The Teal Mask and The Indigo Disk. Nintendo also shared details about the updates coming to the Sonic Superstars and announced that Palia, a free-to-play adventure sim will be coming to Nintendo Switch in the Winter of 2023.

In addition to this, Nintendo said that Persona 5 Tactica will arrive on Nintendo Switch starting November 17, 2023 and MythForce will be available on Nintendo Switch via Nintendo eShop in 2023.