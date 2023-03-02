comscore New State Mobile announces new tournament in collaboration with iQoo
News

New State Mobile announces new tournament in collaboration with iQoo

News

The online event will feature 16 invited A-Squad partners battling it out for the ultimate victory in the all-new LAGNA map.

Highlights

  • The online event will feature 16 invited A-Squad partners.
  • The tournament will take place on the 3rd and 4th of March 2023.
  • Featuring 8 matches, where the 16 teams go head-to-head against one another.
New State Mobile iQoo

New State Mobile announces new tournament in collaboration with iQoo

New State Mobile, the popular battle royale game from Krafton has announced that it will be hosting the A-Squad Invitational tournament – #LAGNASHOWDOWN, powered by iQOO. The online event will feature 16 invited A-Squad partners battling it out for the ultimate victory in the all-new LAGNA map. Also Read - New State Mobile announces a Valentine’s Day-themed event

The tournament will take place on the 3rd and 4th of March 2023 and will be streamed live on New State Mobile’s official YouTube and Facebook channels. Featuring 8 matches, where the 16 teams go head-to-head against one another, winners will be chosen on the basis of their performance and ranking. Fans from all over will be able to tune in and watch as some of the best players in India compete for glory.

Those who are unaware, LAGNA is a 4×4 map with a distinct desert background, promising gamers with a unique and challenging gameplay experience. Featuring a combat-focused design, the map’s terrain will allow gamers to engage in challenging battles that require high levels of strategy and refined tactics.

In addition to bragging rights, the winners of the A-Squad Invitational – #LAGNASHOWDOWN will receive brand new smartphones from iQOO, as well as in-game rewards and NC’s. The competition promises to be fierce, and only the strongest teams will emerge victorious.

“With its unique terrain, the new LAGNA map in NEW STATE MOBILE is perfectly poised to challenge the participating teams. We look forward to seeing how experienced players approach the tournament and utilize their skills to succeed. These tournaments are yet another effort towards building our growing community and helping gamers ultimately make their mark in the emerging Esports ecosystem,” said Sean Hyunil Sohn, CEO, KRAFTON, Inc. India.

Viewers can tune in to New State Mobile’s official YouTube and Facebook channels on March 3rd and 4th and watch as the A-Squad partners battle it out for the top spot in the #LAGNASHOWDOWN.

  • Published Date: March 2, 2023 12:09 PM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow Techlusive India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Most Popular

New State Mobile announces new tournament in collaboration with iQoo

Intel reportedly hints Microsoft Windows 12 is in works

ChatGPT and Whisper APIs released by OpenAI

Apple A17 Bionic in iPhone 15 Pro may be 3nm chip: What it means

Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip-enabled phones to get iSIM support

Flexible Display Handsets Make a Splash At MWC 2023 - Watch Video

ChatGPT-Powered Smart Home Voice Assistant May Hit Market Soon - Watch Video

Galaxy Z Fold 5 To Have A New Advanced Hinge Design - Watch Video

Meta Heats Up Big Tech's AI Arms Race With New Language Model - Watch Video

Netflix Cuts Subscription Prices In Over 30 Countries - Watch Video

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Lenovo Showcases Laptop, Smartphone With Rollable Displays

Tech Updates/Launch

Lenovo Showcases Laptop, Smartphone With Rollable Displays
Instagram Now Lets Users Post GIFs In Comments - Watch Video

Features

Instagram Now Lets Users Post GIFs In Comments - Watch Video
Netflix Password Sharing Is Ending Soon, Here's What You Should Know - Watch Video

Features

Netflix Password Sharing Is Ending Soon, Here's What You Should Know - Watch Video
OPPO Find N2 Flip Global Launched, Know Price And Specifications - Watch Video

Tech Updates/ launch

OPPO Find N2 Flip Global Launched, Know Price And Specifications - Watch Video