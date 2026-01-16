New Life Is Strange Game Announced As Square Enix Schedules Livestream

Square Enix has confirmed that a new Life Is Strange game is on the way, with a full reveal scheduled for later this month. The announcement puts an end to days of speculation following leaks that hinted at a new entry in the series, possibly bringing back familiar characters. Also Read: Studio Ghibli, Bandai Namco Take Aim At OpenAI’s Sora Model Over Copyright Concerns

Reveal Set for January 20

Reveal Set for January 20

The confirmation came via the official Life Is Strange social media account, where Square Enix announced a dedicated livestream for January 20. The event is expected to fully introduce the next game in the franchise. A short teaser was also shared, showing two characters from behind, without clearly revealing their identities.

Square Enix has not said who the characters shown in the teaser are, but fans believe they could be Max Caulfield and Chloe Price from the original Life Is Strange. This lines up with earlier leaks that suggested the new game would bring the two back together.

What the Leaks Suggest

Ahead of the official announcement, a listing briefly appeared on PEGI, the European age rating board, before being taken down. The listing hinted at a new title called Life Is Strange: Reunion. According to the leaked details, the story would focus on Chloe, who seeks out Max for help after arriving at Caledon University.

Based on leaked information, the story may revolve around a major threat hanging over a university campus, described as a deadly inferno. The temporary PEGI listing also mentioned strong language, drug references, and violence, which is in line with what the series has dealt with in earlier games.

Possible Launch Window and Platforms

The PEGI listing mentioned a March 27 release date, although the year appeared to be incorrect. With Square Enix now confirming a reveal in January and a release planned for this year, it is possible the game could arrive sometime in early 2026. Square Enix has not shared platform details yet. That said, the new Life Is Strange game is expected to launch on PC and current-generation consoles, with other platforms likely to follow.

A Familiar Series, Moving Forward

So far, the Life Is Strange series includes Life Is Strange, Life Is Strange 2, Life Is Strange: True Colors, and Life Is Strange: Double Exposure. The latest entry, Double Exposure, released in 2024 and brought Max back as the main character.