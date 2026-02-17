New Garena Free Fire redeem codes released for 17 February: Claim your rewards

Published By: Deepti Ratnam | Published: Feb 17, 2026, 08:47 AM (IST)
The gaming industry in India continues to evolve every year with several battle royale games launching and getting attraction from gamers across the country. One such game is Garena Free Fire, which boasts a great example of how strategic development and strong community focus can turn a mobile gaming into a long-lasting success. The game is not just popular among players, but due to its working on budget and mid-range smartphones, the game has gained massive popularity among gaming enthusiasts. Launched in 2017, Garena Free Fire doesn’t compete with high-end games, rather it focused on mobile users, especially those who own budget and mid-range smartphones.
There was a time in India when gamers don’t own expensive PC’s or flagship smartphones. This was the exact time when Garena entered with a game called Free Fire, offering smooth experience. The game was popular among Tier-1 and Tier-2 cities, where users owned a low-end devices. The matches that the game developer offered in Free Fire are shorter and the download size is manageable. These two features made the game quickly reached millions of users in emerging market like India. It became one of the most downloaded mobile games globally as well as in India.
Garena Free Fire match last typically 10-minutes and this is why the game became suitable for players who want quick gaming sessions. The short-format allowed players to play multiple times without spending hours in single match.
The game also offers frequent updates, keeping the gaming experience fresh. Additionally, the game developer focused on launching new characters, weapons, maps, and events that ensured that not asingle day will pass getting bored.
As Garena Free Fire is a battle royale game, it offers several in-game items such as weapons, emotes, character outfits, royal passes, booyah passes, and more to make the experience even more interesting. There are 50 players in the game that are dropped onto an island and they have to fight with each other until last one standing.
There are 5 permanent modes in the game, including Battle Royale (Classic) mode, Ranked Battle Royale, Clash Squad, Lone Wolf, and Ranked Clash Squad. Additionally, the game also offers limited-time and special events too such as zombie-themed survival mode, rampage events, big head mode, gun king mode, and craftland custom mode.
Every character gives depth to the gameplay as they come with unique abilities that can help players to get ahead in the game.
One of the striking features of Free Fire is its redeem codes. Free Fire Redeem Codes are alphanumeric codes released by the game developer during events or promotional campaigns. These codes help players to unlock and claim free in-game items. Rewards in Free Fire can be claimed via real money or diamonds that are purchased using physical money. However, claiming redeem codes can help players to grab these items. Redeem codes provide an opportunity to earn premium items such as character outfits, emotes, skins, guns, weapons, and passes without spending real money.
K9QP6K2MNL8V
V3QJ1M9KRP7V
D8MJ4Q6LVK2R
B3G7A22TWDR7X
FQ9W2E1R7T5Y
4N8M2XL9R1G3
FU1I5O3P7A9S
S9QK2L6VP3MR
FP9O1I5U3Y2T
B1RK7C5ZL8YT
FZ5X1C7V9B2N
