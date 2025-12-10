Minecraft Rolls Out Its Final Update Of 2025 With New Mounts, Weapon, And Gameplay Tweaks

Minecraft’s last update of the year is now live, bringing a mix of new mobs, a long-requested weapon, and several changes to how players explore and fight in the game. Called Mounts of Mayhem, the update is available for both Java Edition and Bedrock Edition, and marks the final game drop before Mojang switches to a new versioning system next year. Also Read: Minecraft Down? Thousands Of Users Faced Issues With Login And Server Connections

Spear Added as a New Weapon

A major highlight of the update is the spear – the first new tiered weapon added to Minecraft in many years. It can be crafted using regular materials like wood, iron, diamond, and netherite. The spear has a longer reach than swords and supports two main attacks: a quick jab and a charge attack that deals more damage based on speed and distance. Mojang has also introduced a new enchantment called Lunge, which turns the jab into a wider horizontal strike at the cost of durability. Also Read: Top PC Games Streamers Can’t Stop Playing In October 2025

New Nautilus Mount and Undead Variants

Players now have a new underwater mount option with the nautilus, which spawns across ocean biomes. It can be tamed with pufferfish, fitted with armour, and even helps riders stay underwater longer by preventing oxygen loss. A rare coral nautilus may also appear in warm oceans.

The update also adds a few undead mounts to Survival mode. Zombie horses can now spawn naturally with zombie riders, camel husks appear in deserts, and underwater players might run into zombie nautilus mobs ridden by drowned. Once the hostile rider is defeated, these mounts turn neutral and can be tamed.

Other Small Changes

Horses, camels, and other mounts no longer sink while being ridden in water. Diamond horse armour can be upgraded to netherite, and Java Edition users get new graphics preset options.

Trending Now

Mounts of Mayhem wraps up Minecraft’s 2025 updates with more movement and combat-focused additions, giving players a few new tools and mobs to experiment with as the year ends.