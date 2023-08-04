Minecraft announces new adventure with the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

Minecraft fans can now enjoy a new adventure with the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. It is the beloved cartoon character from the 1980s.

The new DLC pack, created by 57Digital and features six locations from the TMNT universe in New York City including the sewers, and Dimension X.

“Play as Leo, Raph, Mikey, or Donnie as they take on The Shredder and his evil Foot Clan across New York City in six iconic locations – from downtown Big Apple and the sewers – to the Channel 6 building and Dimension X (gasp!),” Xbox’s Per Landin wrote in a blog post.

Players can choose from 16-character skins, four of them inspired by the upcoming TMNT movie: Mutant Mayhem. They can also customize their appearance with 14 Turtles-themed items in the Character Creator.

The DLC pack offers a thrilling challenge for ninja enthusiasts, as they face off against The Shredder and his Foot Clan, as well as other villains like Leatherhead, Bebop, Rocksteady, and Krang.

Along the way, they can visit the Turtles’ lair and get advice from Master Splinter, or practice their skills in the dojo.

The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles DLC pack is available for Minecraft: Bedrock Edition, which is sold separately. It is a tribute to the 1987 animated series that captivated millions of viewers with its catchy theme song and humorous action.

Meanwhile, Xbox and Paramount Pictures have announced a special collaboration to celebrate the upcoming release of “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem”, a new movie featuring the iconic heroes in a half shell. The movie, which is set to hit the theatres in August 2023, follows the adventures of the four turtle brothers as they try to win the hearts of New Yorkers and be accepted as normal teenagers.

As part of the promotion, Xbox is giving away a limited number of exclusive pizza-scented Xbox Wireless Controllers that are designed to match the colours, weapons, and personalities of each of the four Turtles: Leonardo, Raphael, Donatello, and Michelangelo. The controllers also have a built-in scent diffuser that emits the aroma of New York pizza during gameplay. Fans can enter to win the controllers by following Xbox Game Pass on Twitter and retweeting the official sweepstakes tweet. The giveaway will run from July 24 through August 13, 2023.

In addition, Xbox Game Pass subscribers can play the arcade game “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge”, which is a homage to the classic brawlers of the 1980s, featuring pixel art graphics, co-op gameplay, and intense combat against Shredder and his Foot Clan.