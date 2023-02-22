Microsoft is bringing Xbox games to Nvidia s GeForce Now

Microsoft today announced that it has signed a binding 10-year agreement with Nvidia to bring Xbox’s PC games to the Nvidia’s GeForce Now cloud gaming service. The announcement was made by Microsoft President Brad Smith in Brussels where he attended a European Union hearing over the company’s Activision Blizzard acquisition deal. Also Read - Microsoft inks a 10-year deal to bring Xbox games to Nintendo gamers

As a part of the agreement, Microsoft will enable gamers to stream Xbox PC titles from GeForce Now to PCs, macOS, Chromebooks, smartphones and other devices. It will also enable Activision Blizzard PC titles, such as Call of Duty, to be streamed on GeForce Now after Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision closes.

“Xbox remains committed to giving people more choice and finding ways to expand how people play…This partnership will help grow Nvidia’s catalog of titles to include games like Call of Duty, while giving developers more ways to offer streaming games. We are excited to offer gamers more ways to play the games they love,” Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer said on the occasion.

As of now, Xbox games are available to gamers only via a Game Pass Ultimate subscription. But now, the agreement will enable users to gain Xbox games on Nvidia’s GeForce Now cloud gaming service. That said, interested people will have to buy copies of games from the Xbox, Steam or Epic Games stores to play them on GeForce Now.

It is worth noting that while on one hand, the agreement gives Nvidia’s GeForce Now subscribers access to Xbox games and the entire suite of games by Activision Blizzard if the merger goes through. On the other hand, it will give Microsoft, Nvidia’s full support for getting regulatory approval for the Activision Blizzard acquisition.

“The partnership delivers increased choice to gamers and resolves NVIDIA’s concerns with Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard. NVIDIA therefore is offering its full support for regulatory approval of the acquisition,” Nvidia wrote in a blog post announcing the news.

Xbox games on Nvidia GeForce Now availability

While Microsoft didn’t explicitly mention when Xbox games will arrive on GeForce Now service, the company did say that both the companies will begin work immediately to integrate Xbox PC games into GeForce NOW, so that GeForce NOW members can stream PC games they buy in the Windows Store, including third-party partner titles where the publisher has granted streaming rights to NVIDIA.

Microsoft signs a deal with Nintendo

It is worth noting that the announcement comes a day after Microsoft inked a similar deal with Nintendo to bring its Xbox games to Nintendo’s gamers.