Several Outlook users took to social media after facing issues with their spam email filters that were broken and junk mails reached users' inbox.

  • Microsoft Outlook's spam filters broke down on Monday night.
  • This lead to junk emails reaching users' inboxes.
  • This issue mostly pertained to Outlook.com.
Microsoft Outlook Image

Image: Pixabay

Several Outlook users took to social media after facing issues with their spam email filters that were broken and junk mails reached users’ inbox. Also Read - Indian govt warns against fake websites, mobile apps offering passport services

Many Outlook users in Europe faced the same issues, seeing an inbox full of spam messages. Also Read - Google releases Privacy Sandbox Beta on Android 13 devices for ad-tracking

Outlook spam filter is garbage,” an Outlook user tweeted. Also Read - Android 14 may feature new settings for region-specific preferences: Check details

“Glad I’m not the only one that has been having problems! I hope Microsoft is on the case. Very annoying!” another posted.

It was advisable for users to temporarily disable notifications for email app on smartphones that’s connected to their Outlook personal account to avoid getting notifications for spam emails.

Microsoft Outlook was yet to fix the issue.

“Is it just me or have Outlook (online) spam filters gone from reasonably ok to utterly bad?,” tweeted another affected user.

Earlier this month, Microsoft’s Outlook webmail service suffered an outage.

Users reported issues while sending, receiving, or searching email through Outlook.com.

Some users also found they were not able to connect to Outlook.com, seeing 500 Errors when trying to log in.

The company applied “targeted mitigation to the infrastructure, and early validation indicated recovery. The issue was fixed later.

— IANS

  • Published Date: February 21, 2023 3:58 PM IST
