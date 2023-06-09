Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 now has a release date. Insomniac has revealed that Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 game will arrive in October. The upcoming title will be a sequel to the 2018’s Spider-Man but will have a total of two main playable characters. Also Read - Marvel's Spider-Man 2 gameplay shows Peter Parker in Venom suit

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 release date and availability

The Spider-Man 2 will be launched on October 20, 2023. The game will be available exclusively on Sony’s newest PlayStation 5 console. Although we have about four months to its release, the pre-orders will begin later this month.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 pre-orders and pricing

Interested gamers can pre-order the game starting June 16. Those who pre-order any version of Spider-Man 2 will receive an early unlock Archknight Suit for Peter with 3 additional color variants.

They will also get early unlock Shadow Spider Suit for Miles with 3 additional color variants. Lastly, pre-order customers will get an early unlock Web Grabber gadget and 3 skill points.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 will be available in Standard Edition, Digital Deluxe Edition, and Collector’s Edition. The Standard Edition of the game will be available for $69.99 (roughly Rs 5,700).

Digital Deluxe Edition

The Digital Deluxe Edition of the game will be priced at $79.99 (roughly Rs 6,600).

Digital Deluxe Edition will include the game, pre-order incentives, 10 unique suites (5 for Peter, 5 for Miles), additional Photo Mode frames and stickers, and 2 additional skill points.

Collector’s Edition

The Collector’s Edition of the game will come at a hefty price of $229.99 (roughly Rs 18,900).

The Collector’s Edition will come with a voucher for the Digital Deluxe Edition as well as a Steelbook case. The box will also include an extraordinary and high-quality 19-inch statue featuring Spider-Men battling fan-favorite Venom.

It is worth noting that the Collector’s Edition will be available in select markets such as the US, UK, Germany, France, Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg, Italy, Austria, Spain, and Portugal starting June 16.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2: What to expect

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 will be a sequel to 2018’s Spider-Man. This time around, players will be able to seamlessly switch between two main characters. Players can play Miles Morales as well as Peter Parker in his Venom suit.

A recent gameplay trailer showed some action sequences and the abilities of both characters. Miles Morales’ Spider-Man is all about speed. We will get to see his Web Wings/Wingsuit and also other abilities like Web Grabber, Thunder Burst, and Chain Lightning.

“In the open world, you will be able to switch nearly instantly between them (Miles and Peter) as you explore Manhattan, Queens, and Brooklyn. Both Spider-Men have stories and missions in the world exclusive to each of them,” noted the blog post.