Logitech G PRO X2 SUPERSTRIKE gaming mouse launched in India at Rs 23,995

Logitech has launched its new flagship gaming mouse in India, the Logitech G PRO X2 SUPERSTRIKE. This model is aimed at competitive players and esports users, with a focus on speed, click response, and customisation. Also Read: Google Play gets PC games section, trials for paid titles, and more

The new mouse brings a noticeable change in how clicks are handled, moving away from traditional switches. It also comes with upgrades in sensor performance, wireless connectivity, and overall design. Also Read: Sony may stop bringing some PS5 exclusives to PC, report says

Logitech G PRO X2 SUPERSTRIKE price in India

The Logitech G PRO X2 SUPERSTRIKE has been launched in India at a price of Rs 23,995. It is available in a Lunar Eclipse colour option. Also Read: NVIDIA GeForce NOW finally coming to India after years of wait: What gamers should know

This puts it in the premium segment, clearly targeting users who are already into competitive gaming or looking for high-end peripherals.

What’s new with SUPERSTRIKE technology

The biggest change here is the SUPERSTRIKE tech. Instead of the usual mechanical switches, Logitech is trying something different with inductive sensing and haptic feedback.

What this means in real use is that clicks feel slightly different from a regular mouse. You get a bit of feedback when you press or release, and you can tweak that through the software.

There are also a few levels to adjust how the click behaves, including how quickly it triggers and resets. So depending on what you play, you can set it up the way you prefer.

Sensor and performance details

The mouse runs on Logitech’s HERO 2 sensor, with support going up to 44,000 DPI. It is built to track both slow and fast movements accurately without any noticeable lag.

It also supports an 8,000Hz polling rate with LIGHTSPEED wireless, which basically means inputs are registered very quickly. This becomes more noticeable in fast-paced games where timing matters.

Tracking and acceleration are also on the higher side, so quick flicks and sudden movements feel more controlled.

Design, weight and battery

In terms of design, it sticks to a lightweight build. The mouse sits in the low-60 gram range. It also comes with PTFE feet, which helps it glide smoothly across different surfaces without much resistance. The shape is kept simple, sticking to what most users are already familiar with.

Battery life is claimed to go up to 90 hours under continuous use, which means you won’t have to charge it frequently.

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Built with esports in mind

Logitech says the mouse has been developed with inputs from esports teams like G2 Esports and NAVI. The focus here is clearly on competitive use rather than casual gaming.