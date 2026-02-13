Keanu Reeves’ John Wick is getting a full AAA game: Platforms, combat style, and details

Keanu Reeves’ John Wick is getting an action game based on the franchise. The title is being developed by Saber Interactive in collaboration with Lionsgate and franchise director Chad Stahelski. The untitled game does not have a release date yet, but the developers have confirmed that it is in active development. Also Read: Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 may join PS Plus Game Catalogue this month: What we know

Keanu Reeves returns as John Wick

One exciting key detail confirmed during the announcement is that Keanu Reeves will reprise his role in the game. According to Saber Interactive, Reeves will return with his likeness and voice for the project. This means players will step into the role of John Wick himself, rather than a side character set in the same universe.

The game is being developed in collaboration with Lionsgate and Chad Stahelski, who directed the John Wick films. As per the developers, the story will be original but set within the established John Wick timeline. The game will feature familiar characters from the movies along with new additions created specifically for the game.

Platforms and scope

The upcoming title is confirmed to launch on PlayStation 5. It will also be released on PC and Xbox Series X/S. However, there is no specific launch date yet. The announcement was made during Sony’s State of Play event, on February 12, where only limited gameplay details were shared.

Saber Interactive describes the project as a full-scale AAA experience, rather than a smaller spin-off. The game could focus on delivering something that feels close to the tone and style of the films.

Gameplay and style

Saber Interactive has said that the game will offer a distinct “gun-fu” combat system inspired by the action sequences seen in the John Wick films. The title could also feature close-range combat, firearm choreography, and cinematic camera work, adding to the game’s experience.

The studio also mentioned that the John Wick game will offer the neo-noir tone of the franchise with immersive driving segments and detailed environments. According to the developers, the gameplay experience will feel consistent with the films rather than just using the John Wick name.

At this moment, the project remains untitled and only a reveal trailer shows what the game could offer. Additional gameplay footage, story specifics, and a release date are expected to emerge in the coming months.