How to Redeem Garena Free Fire Codes on 15 January 2026: What Is the Official Step-by-Step Process?

Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes, 15 January 2026: Free Fire Max players, we are back with today’s redeem codes. If you are new to this game, Garena issues redeem codes for Free Fire Max daily. These redeem codes can be used to get free rewards in the game. These rewards can give you an edge over other players and help you win the game. But there’s a catch. These codes are valid for first 500 players only after which they become completely unusable.

With that in mind, here are the Free Fire Max redeem codes for 15 January 2026.

Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes January 15

Check below Free Fire Max redeem codes for January 15, 2026:

– 3HJ8Y7K2D6F9L5RT

– G7B4N1Z6X8C3V0QR

– M2P9O5I7U4Y1T6RW

– XK5N7D4F9L3G6HJS

– Q6W9E2R5T8Y3UIOA

– Z8X3C6V9BN2ML7KF

– 5J8H2G4F7D9S6A1P

– O3I6U9Y1T4R7E2WQ

– 9C3V6B1N8M2X5ZLK

– H6J9K2L5Q8W3ER4T

– U2I5O8P3A6S9DFGH

– 4X7C0V3B6N9MLKJH

– E8R1T4Y7U2I5O9PW

– Z6X9C2V5B8N3ML7KI

– G3H6J9K1L4Q7W5ERT

– Y2U5I8O3P6AS9DFGH

– 7X4CV6BN1M8LK3JHG

– R6T9Y2U5I8O3PASDF

– 1Z4X7C3V6B9NM2LKJ

– T5R8Y3U6I9O2P1ASD

How to use codes to get free rewards in Free Fire Max

Free Fire Max players, here is a step-by-step guide that you can use to redeem special codes for January 15, 2026, in the game:

Step 1: Start by visiting Garena’s official website for Free Fire Max rewards. Alternatively, you can use this link to Free Fire Max rewards website— reward.ff.garena.com for accessing the site.

Step 2: Now log into your Free Fire Max account. You can use Gmail, Apple, Facebook or Twitter (formerly X) to log into your registered account.

a) If you haven’t logged into your Free Fire Max account, click on one of the options available on screen and then type the password to continue logging into the game.

b) If you have already logged into your Garena Free Fire Max account, click the Continue button.

Now that you have logged in your Free Fire Max account, you will see a list of codes that you can use to get free rewards in the game.

Step 3: Copy any one code and paste it in space provided.

Step 4: Tap the redeem button to get the rewards associated with it.

Notably, you will have to redeem one code at a time to get the rewards associated with it.