How to Redeem Garena Free Fire Codes 24 December: Step by Step on Mobile and PC Without Any Error

Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes for December 24, 2025: Garena Free Fire Max is a popular game in India. It is based on Garena Free Fire that I available globally. In the game, players get access to special codes that can be redeemed to get free rewards and get an advantage over the enemies.

Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes December 24

Check below Free Fire Max redeem codes for December 24, 2025:

— H7T4LW1D3K8M2RXN

— Y2E5JQ9C6H0P4S7V

— G3F6Z9B2X14R5N8M

— Q1Y6F7P2L4W3V8KD

— J9C2D4K7X5G1B6SN

— M5R2ST8S6H0V3K7N

— Z9G6F1B4V7SC5N3D

— F2NS7M5B9D3K1G4V

— K6H0S3V8L4D7C2SB

— D4K7J1B5G8V3N6SM

— R9N2SM1T5V3G6B8C

— L4R2TZ8B6V5N3M1J

— N7M5DZ1K3G6B9V2C

— V3G6F9D5K2NZ1M4B

— C6B2NS9M8R1T5V7D

— P3L7K6B9R2V5FS1J

— S8TS6N3D7V4K1G5B

— X5J7C8B3N1SM4R9T

— W1V8F7D4K0N9M3ZB

— T5V2D6K9BZ1N7M4

— FY2T6C4S0R8B1F3V

— FL9M3R1N7G5K2C4S

— FD4H2S6K0R8G1V3N

— FZ7S1C3R9N2P4K6F

— FJHBIGER5T4G45EE

How to use codes to get free rewards in Free Fire Max

Free Fire Max players, here is a step-by-step guide that you can use to redeem special codes for December 24, 2025, in the game:

Step 1: First open Garena’s official website for Free Fire Max rewards. You can also use this link— reward.ff.garena.com — for accessing the site.

Step 2: Then log into your Free Fire Max account. You can use Gmail, Apple, Facebook or X to log into your registered account.

a) If you haven’t logged into your Free Fire Max account, click on one of the options available on screen and then type the password to continue logging into the game.

b) If you have already logged into your Garena Free Fire Max account, click the Continue button.

Now that you have logged in your Free Fire Max account, you will see a list of codes that you can use to get free rewards and gifts in the game.

Step 3: Copy one code from the list provided and then paste it in space provided.

Step 4: Lastly, tap the redeem button to get the rewards associated with it.

Notably you will have to redeem one code at a time to get the rewards associated with it.