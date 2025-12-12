Hogwarts Legacy Is Free To Claim On The Epic Games Store Until December 18

Hogwarts Legacy, the popular open-world RPG set in the Wizarding World, is now free to claim on the Epic Games Store for a limited time. Players can add the game to their library at no cost until December 18, making it one of the biggest giveaways on the platform this month. Also Read: Fortnite Makes A Comeback On Google Play Store After Nearly Five Years

The game is set in the 1800s, giving players a look at Hogwarts long before the event of the Harry Potter books. You play as a student at Hogwarts who stumbles upon a long-hidden secret. As you go through the game, you explore different areas, learn spells, make potions, and level up your character. The choices you make during missions affect how the story progresses.

Includes Haunted Hogsmeade Shop Quest

The free Epic Games Store version comes with the Haunted Hogsmeade Shop Quest, which adds an exclusive dungeon, the Shopkeeper's Cosmetic Set, and access to an in-game Hogsmeade shop for your character. This content was previously a platform-specific bonus and is now available to all players claiming the game through Epic Games Store.

New Features and Add-ons

Hogwarts Legacy is also receiving a batch of new features for all players as part of the latest update. These include:

Photo Mode

Talent Resets to adjust character builds

New cosmetic items such as The Glasses That Lived, Azkaban Prisoner Uniform and Coat, Onyx Hippogriff Mount, Felix Felicis Recipe, and two Dark Wizard brooms

These additions expand customisation options for returning and new players, making it a good time to jump back into the game.

Fortnite Bonus Reward

Epic is also offering a crossover reward. Anyone who claims Hogwarts Legacy during the free period will receive a Chocolate Frog Back Bling in Fortnite. The reward will appear in Fortnite automatically after the game is added to an Epic account.

Hogwarts Legacy remains free to claim until December 18, after which it will return to its regular price on the store.