GTA 6 Development May Not Be Finished Yet, Despite 2026 Release Date

Grand Theft Auto 6 remains one of the most talked-about games in development, and a new update suggests the project may still have work left before it reaches the finish line. According to recent comments from Bloomberg journalist Jason Schreier, the game was not “content complete” the last time he checked, even though Rockstar Games has already locked in a release date. Also Read: From GTA VI To Wolverine: The Biggest Games Coming In 2026

GTA 6 is currently scheduled to launch on November 19, 2026, after being delayed twice from its original 2025 window. While Take-Two Interactive CEO Strauss Zelnick has said he is confident about the new date, uncertainty still surrounds the scale of the project and how much work remains. Also Read: 6 Much-Awaited Games Of 2026

What “Not Content Complete” Means

Speaking on a recent episode of the Button Mash podcast, Schreier explained that parts of the game were still being finalised. This includes missions, levels, and decisions on what will ultimately make it into the final build. In game development terms, “content complete” usually comes after all major features are locked in and before full-scale bug testing begins.

Schreier pointed out that the lines between development phases often blur. Even when a game moves into polishing and testing, there is usually pressure to add or tweak small elements. GTA 6, given its size and expectations, appears to still be in that late-stage build phase rather than final polish.

How Past Rockstar Delays Set Expectations

Rockstar Games has a history of pushing release dates to get things right. Schreier compared the current situation to Red Dead Redemption 2, which was delayed more than once before finally launching. That comparison has led some to believe GTA 6 could follow a similar path if Rockstar feels the game is not ready.

That said, Schreier also mentioned that the current November 2026 release date feels more “real” than earlier timelines. While he would not rule out another delay, the date appears more solid than the previous fall 2025 or May 2026 targets.

High Stakes for Rockstar and Take-Two

One reason a delay is still possible is the pressure around GTA 6’s release. The game is expected to be a major release for Take-Two, and there is little room for error. Schreier has said Rockstar is unlikely to launch the game unless it is fully ready, even if that means delaying it again.

Rockstar has also said in the past that extra development time helps the team polish the game to meet expectations.