Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes Today 28 December 2025: Claim Free Skins, Diamonds and Exclusive Rewards Now

Free Fire redeem codes: Garena Free Fire rose to fame after the Indian government banned PUBG Mobile. The game offered a similar gameplay but better characters that appealed to the gamers. However, the Indian government banned Free Fire in India in 2022 owing to security concerns. While Garena is working on relaunching Free Fire, its other game called Free Fire MAX is available to play in India. It may also be a better option than rival games due to the redeemable codes players can use to unlock free items.

Released daily by the developer of the game, 111 Dot Studios, these redeemable codes can unlock new skins, characters, gold, and weapons, among other things. Players can use these items to ensure a win against players in a match while easily navigating different levels. The redeem codes for 28 December 2025 are out and you can use them to upgrade your character with new items for free.

Garena Free Fire redeem codes for 28 December

FHY645TR2Q34GDR3

FYHR56YR56G5R6FT

FGJ487XE6GDRT9G3

FNYJ8X55GRTHY14G

FR6YHR67HY5TRY43

FH87KJHG19EMBRF3

FHY5R6Y5R6GYDFCY

F98J1G4E8FE27ERA

F6UJHB49S1GVTEGR

F6HJXUYT2I1DRFRY

F9C8IU2Q2Q54E1FH

While redeeming the code is simple, players must remember that the active codes are up for grabs for the first 500 registered players. If a code does not work for you, meaning its daily redemption limit is exhausted. In that case, a player should wait for the next list.

How to redeem Free Fire codes

— Go to the official Free Fire MAX website and log in to your account through Gmail, Apple ID, X (Twitter), or Facebook.

— You will see several Free Fire MAX codes on the screen.

— Now, copy these codes one by one and paste them into the dialogue box.

— Click the Submit button and then the Confirm button.

— You will receive free rewards and weapons in your game’s mailbox and it will be up to your discretion how to use them to win a match.