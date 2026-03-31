Garena Free Fire redeem codes 31 March 2026: How to get rare outfits without spending a rupee

Free Fire is one of the most popular battle royale games and millions of players enjoy its 5-minute small matches. One of the striking things about the game is its in-game rewards and cosmetics that every player wants to grab. Nevertheless, unlocking premium items and building a unique character look requires the game’s premium currency-Diamonds. Many new players notice their friends using rare skins, emotes, bundles, or weapons and wonder how they too can claim these items easily. The answer is simple and straightforward that you can only grab them by using Diamonds. Also Read: Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes 30 March 2026: Indian players can grab free rewards right now

Free Fire Diamonds

While you can claim gold by participating in events, but diamonds can be claimed only by spending real money in Garena Free Fire. So it is necessary to understand how to purchase this valuable currency in the game. By claiming diamonds, you can access items that cannot be obtained through regular gameplay. Also Read: Garena Free Fire redeem codes 29 March: New list just dropped, have you redeemed yours?

Free Fire Redeem Codes

Garena has dropped a fresh batch of Free Fire redeem codes for March 31, giving players another chance to unlock premium in-game items without spending diamonds. These limited-time codes can fetch everything from exclusive outfits and gun skins to vouchers, emotes, and character upgrades – all for free. Since Free Fire rewards change quickly, players are advised to redeem the codes as soon as possible before they expire. Also Read: Garena Free Fire redeem codes 26 March: Which loot crates can you unlock right now?

How to Redeem Codes

Step 1: The first step is to visit the Official Redemption Site, and for this, you need to open your browser and go to the Garena Free Fire official redemption website at https://reward.ff.garena.com.

Step 2: Now, make sure you are logged in to your account by using your Free Fire account credentials. You can log in via Facebook, Google, Apple ID, or VK, depending on how your account is linked.

Step 3: Logging via a Guest account is also possible, but then you won’t be able to redeem codes.

Step 4: Now enter the redemption code. Once logged in, you’ll see a text box. Carefully type or paste the redeem code for 2 September.

Step 5: It is necessary that there are no extra spaces or mistakes while typing the redemption codes inside the box

Step 6: The next step is to click the “Confirm” button after entering the code.

Step 6: You will receive a notification on your screen if the code is valid.

Step 7: Open your Free Fire game and go to the in-game mail section. Your rewards from the redemption code should arrive here within a few minutes.

Step 8: Claim your diamonds, skins, or other items and start using them in your matches.

Check Out Today’s Codes

FFHTFY6JEH56XYT5 : Legendary Weapon Crate

FRAEDQCVGHY23Y4 : Diamond Royale Voucher

FTGRBFJUCYGTRB5 : Elite Pass Bundle

FNJKITGUYVHGCBN : Rare Outfit Bundle

FDJRI5UTHGNKI8S : 500 Gold Coins

FU7YEH45JKTOYH9 : Pet Skin Reward

F87Y6T5A4EWSQE2 : Character Fragment Pack

FRED3DEFRT5RDTF : Weapon Loot Crate

FVCGYU7FRT56J7Y : Magic Cube Fragment

FKUIJONM87N6YBV : Exclusive Emote

FCUX987CF65TRVT : Backpack Skin

FYAUIQUYH2GF3D : Diamond Royale Voucher

F4C5VTBYNHI8V7U : Gun Skin (Limited Edition)

Add Techlusive as a Preferred Source

FCYTGSRTTJYG7JUT : Special Bundle Reward