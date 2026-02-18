Garena Free Fire redeem codes 18 February 2026 just dropped: Diamonds and legendary skins almost gone!

11Dots Studio released Garena Free Fire in 2017, featuring gameplay and enhancements that can’t be resisted by any Battle Royale fan. The game can be played on any mid-range and budget smartphone, making it accessible to thousands of players in India. Nevertheless, it was banned in 2022 by the Indian Government citing several security issues within the game. The game developer re-launched the game in India under a new name, Garena Free Fire Max. This is an updated version of the global version.

What are Redeem Codes

Garena Free Fire players are always on the lookout for several in-game items such as diamonds, skins, emotes, character outfits, guns, weapons, riffles, booyah passes, and more to enhance their gaming experience. One of the easiest ways to grab these items are redeem codes that are available every day. These codes are time-limited and region-specific, so players need to claim them before they get expire.

How to Redeem Free Fire Codes Step by Step

Redeeming codes in Free Fire MAX is a very simple process, but it must be done carefully since a single mistake can make the code invalid. Here’s the step-by-step guide:

Go to the official Free Fire rewards website: reward.ff.garena.com. Log in using the account linked to your Free Fire MAX profile (Google, Facebook, Apple ID, Twitter, VK, or Huawei ID). Guest accounts are not eligible. Copy one of the active codes and paste it into the text box on the redemption page. Click on the confirm button to submit your code. If the code is valid, the reward will be sent directly to your in-game mailbox within 24 hours. Some items like gold or diamonds may reflect instantly in your account. Remember, each code is time-sensitive and works only for a limited number of users, so it’s best to redeem them as soon as possible.

Check Out Redeem Codes

FQ9W2E1R7T5Y: Diamond Royale Voucher

4N8M2XL9R1G3: Weapon Loot Crate

FU1I5O3P7A9S: 2x Weapon Royale Voucher

S9QK2L6VP3MR: Exclusive Character Bundle

FP9O1I5U3Y2T: 50 Free Fire Diamonds

B1RK7C5ZL8YT: Legendary Gun Skin

FZ5X1C7V9B2N: Magic Cube Fragment

FFR4G3HM5YJN: Elite Pass Badge

6KWMFJVMQQYG: Pet Skin Reward

F7F9A3B2K6G8: Gold Royale Voucher

BR43FMAPYEZZ: Emote Reward

H8YC4TN6VKQ9: Backpack Skin

FK3J9H5G1F7D: Character Level Up Card

FA3S7D5F1G9H: Surfboard Skin

UPQ7X5NMJ64V: Parachute Skin

FJI4GFE45TG5: 1000 Gold Coins

4ST1ZTBZBRP9: Special Costume Bundle

Note: These Free Fire redeem codes may not work in all regions and can be invalid or expired depending on your location. Availability varies by server, so players are advised to check and redeem the codes as early as possible.