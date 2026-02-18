comscore
  • Garena Free Fire redeem codes 18 February 2026 just dropped: Diamonds and legendary skins almost gone!

Published By: Deepti Ratnam | Published: Feb 18, 2026, 09:25 AM (IST)

11Dots Studio released Garena Free Fire in 2017, featuring gameplay and enhancements that can’t be resisted by any Battle Royale fan. The game can be played on any mid-range and budget smartphone, making it accessible to thousands of players in India. Nevertheless, it was banned in 2022 by the Indian Government citing several security issues within the game. The game developer re-launched the game in India under a new name, Garena Free Fire Max. This is an updated version of the global version.

What are Redeem Codes

Garena Free Fire players are always on the lookout for several in-game items such as diamonds, skins, emotes, character outfits, guns, weapons, riffles, booyah passes, and more to enhance their gaming experience. One of the easiest ways to grab these items are redeem codes that are available every day. These codes are time-limited and region-specific, so players need to claim them before they get expire.

How to Redeem Free Fire Codes Step by Step

Redeeming codes in Free Fire MAX is a very simple process, but it must be done carefully since a single mistake can make the code invalid. Here’s the step-by-step guide:

  1. Go to the official Free Fire rewards website: reward.ff.garena.com.
  2. Log in using the account linked to your Free Fire MAX profile (Google, Facebook, Apple ID, Twitter, VK, or Huawei ID). Guest accounts are not eligible.
  3. Copy one of the active codes and paste it into the text box on the redemption page.
  4. Click on the confirm button to submit your code.
  5. If the code is valid, the reward will be sent directly to your in-game mailbox within 24 hours. Some items like gold or diamonds may reflect instantly in your account.
  6. Remember, each code is time-sensitive and works only for a limited number of users, so it’s best to redeem them as soon as possible.

Check Out Redeem Codes

  • FQ9W2E1R7T5Y: Diamond Royale Voucher
  • 4N8M2XL9R1G3: Weapon Loot Crate
  • FU1I5O3P7A9S: 2x Weapon Royale Voucher
  • S9QK2L6VP3MR: Exclusive Character Bundle
  • FP9O1I5U3Y2T: 50 Free Fire Diamonds
  • B1RK7C5ZL8YT: Legendary Gun Skin
  • FZ5X1C7V9B2N: Magic Cube Fragment
  • FFR4G3HM5YJN: Elite Pass Badge
  • 6KWMFJVMQQYG: Pet Skin Reward
  • F7F9A3B2K6G8: Gold Royale Voucher
  • BR43FMAPYEZZ: Emote Reward
  • H8YC4TN6VKQ9: Backpack Skin
  • FK3J9H5G1F7D: Character Level Up Card
  • FA3S7D5F1G9H: Surfboard Skin
  • UPQ7X5NMJ64V: Parachute Skin
  • FJI4GFE45TG5: 1000 Gold Coins
  • 4ST1ZTBZBRP9: Special Costume Bundle

Note: These Free Fire redeem codes may not work in all regions and can be invalid or expired depending on your location. Availability varies by server, so players are advised to check and redeem the codes as early as possible.

