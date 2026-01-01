Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes 1 January 2026: New Year Special Free Skins, Diamonds and Rare Items Available Today

Published By: Deepti Ratnam | Published: Jan 01, 2026, 10:10 AM (IST)
Over the coming years, Battle royal games have captured the minds of the gaming enthusiasts. However, some of the games are banned in India and some are re launched as per government guidelines. One of the major Battle Royal Games in India is Free Fire Max with strong gameplay and extensive graphics. The game was earlier launched in India with the name Garena Free Fire, but Indian government banned it due to not adhering Indian policies. However, now it is available with a Free Fire Max name after complying with the Indian government rules and regulations.
If you want to excel in Free Fire game, then make sure you get a hold on redeem codes. The game developer releases redeem codes everyday that helps players win the battle. Redeem codes consists of numbers and alphabets, making them alphanumeric codes. These codes are generally time sensitive and only lasts for 14-18 hours. However, if you are lucky, you can get hold of these codes and win the battle. Free Fire redeem codes are only available to first 500 players so make sure you are one of them.
STEP1: If you want to redeem free fire codes, then first head to the official redemption website of the game.
STEP2: Now login via your Google, Apple, VK, and Huawei account. If you login via guest account, you won’t be able to get the codes.
STEP3: Now copy and paste the redeem codes inside the box.
STEP4: Check your account. You will receive the rewards such as diamonds, skins, characters, guns, and weapons.
FFGYBGD8H1H4
FFPLZJUDKPTJ
XZJZE25WEFJJ
BR43FMAPYEZZ
UVX9PYZV54AC
FF2VC3DENRF5
FFCO8BS5JW2D
FFICJGW9NKYT
XF4SWKCH6KY4
FFEV0SQPFDZ9
FFPSTXV5FRDM
FFX4QKNFSM9Y
FFXMTK9QFFX9
FFW2Y7NQFV9S
FV1P9C4J7H5F3SBM
FB1Z6U8N9A7O5TRS
FIYUJUT7UKYFFDSU
F7FGYJUR76JUT6HK
FFPURTQPFDZ9
