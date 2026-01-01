Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes 1 January 2026: New Year Special Free Skins, Diamonds and Rare Items Available Today

Over the coming years, Battle royal games have captured the minds of the gaming enthusiasts. However, some of the games are banned in India and some are re launched as per government guidelines. One of the major Battle Royal Games in India is Free Fire Max with strong gameplay and extensive graphics. The game was earlier launched in India with the name Garena Free Fire, but Indian government banned it due to not adhering Indian policies. However, now it is available with a Free Fire Max name after complying with the Indian government rules and regulations.

If you want to excel in Free Fire game, then make sure you get a hold on redeem codes. The game developer releases redeem codes everyday that helps players win the battle. Redeem codes consists of numbers and alphabets, making them alphanumeric codes. These codes are generally time sensitive and only lasts for 14-18 hours. However, if you are lucky, you can get hold of these codes and win the battle. Free Fire redeem codes are only available to first 500 players so make sure you are one of them.

How to redeem Free Fire codes:

STEP1: If you want to redeem free fire codes, then first head to the official redemption website of the game.

STEP2: Now login via your Google, Apple, VK, and Huawei account. If you login via guest account, you won’t be able to get the codes.

STEP3: Now copy and paste the redeem codes inside the box.

STEP4: Check your account. You will receive the rewards such as diamonds, skins, characters, guns, and weapons.

Check Out Today’s Code:

FFGYBGD8H1H4

FFPLZJUDKPTJ

XZJZE25WEFJJ

BR43FMAPYEZZ

UVX9PYZV54AC

FF2VC3DENRF5

FFCO8BS5JW2D

FFICJGW9NKYT

XF4SWKCH6KY4

FFEV0SQPFDZ9

FFPSTXV5FRDM

FFX4QKNFSM9Y

FFXMTK9QFFX9

FFW2Y7NQFV9S

FV1P9C4J7H5F3SBM

FB1Z6U8N9A7O5TRS

FIYUJUT7UKYFFDSU

F7FGYJUR76JUT6HK

FFPURTQPFDZ9