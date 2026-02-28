Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes 28 February 2026: Get free gun skins, bundles and more

Published By: Deepti Ratnam | Published: Feb 28, 2026, 08:30 AM (IST)
Mobile gaming has really become popular as our devices have started to become more and more powerful. These days, smartphones are able to run high-graphic games with ease. One of the games that has picked up because of this is Free Fire. It’s a great game to enjoy with your friends and even play to rank up in your solos. One of the best ways to enjoy the game is by using redeem codes. These codes give players a chance to win exciting rewards that can help them succeed in battle.
These redeem codes are alphanumeric and can be used only once per day. Each code consists of 15 characters, combining both numbers and letters, such as: HD678DFGRTLM764. Free Fire is also known for its exciting bundles that give players a fresh look on the battlefield.
The game comes with one of the striking features called Redeem Codes. These redeem codes help players to get ahead in the game and claim several rewards. These rewards help you to win the battle and claim diamonds, skins, emotes, and several other essential items. In this story, we will delve into how to grab these redeem codes and claim today’s rewards.
K9QP6K2MNL8V: Exclusive Cobra Bundle + 2x Weapon Royale Vouchers
V3QJ1M9KRP7V: 500 Gold Coins + Random Character Fragment Pack
D8MJ4Q6LVK2R: Legendary AK47 Gun Skin (7 Days) + Supply Crate
B3G7A22TWDR7X: Diamond Royale Voucher + Surfboard Skin
FQ9W2E1R7T5Y: Free Emote + Victory Dance + 300 Gold
4N8M2XL9R1G3: Rare Backpack Skin + 2x Incubator Vouchers
FU1I5O3P7A9S: 1x Elite Pass Badge + Loot Box
S9QK2L6VP3MR: M1014 Gun Skin (3 Days) + Armor Crate
FP9O1I5U3Y2T: 1x Magic Cube Fragment + Pet Food Pack
B1RK7C5ZL8YT: Legendary Gloo Wall Skin + Gold Royale Voucher
FZ5X1C7V9B2N: 100 Diamonds (Trial Reward) + Character Level Card
