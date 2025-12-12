Fortnite Makes A Comeback On Google Play Store After Nearly Five Years

Fortnite has officially returned to the Google Play Store, marking the end of a long-running dispute between Epic Games and Google. The multiplayer title was pulled from the platform back in 2020, after Epic filed lawsuits in the US against both Apple and Google over their platform commission policies. The case has gone through several twists since 2020, eventually resulting in a 2023 judgement that held both Apple and Google guilty of violating US antitrust laws. While Apple reinstated Fortnite on the App Store earlier this year, Google’s appeal against the ruling remained pending until recently. Also Read: Google Launches Pixel Upgrade Program In India, Upgrade Every Year From Rs 3,333: How It Works

Fortnite Available Again, But Only for US Users

Epic Games confirmed the development in a post on X, stating that Fortnite is once again accessible on the Google Play Store in the US. The return marks the first time in nearly five years that Android users in the country can download the game directly from Google's storefront. It also brings Fortnite back to both major smartphone platforms, following its reinstatement on Apple's App Store in May.

The move comes shortly after the 9th US Circuit Court of Appeals refused to overturn the 2023 judgement against Google. The federal court upheld the earlier ruling, which asked the company to revise its platform fee policies that developers argued were restrictive and anti-competitive.

Google’s Appeal Rejected

Although Epic had secured a favourable verdict in 2023, Google was able to file an appeal only in 2025. Google later challenged the verdict, arguing that it “unfairly benefited” Epic Games and didn’t fully consider how the decision might affect the wider digital marketplace. But the court wasn’t convinced. Judges found no solid grounds to overturn the earlier ruling, which ultimately forced Google to make way for Fortnite’s return on the Play Store.

A Long Legal Tussle

Epic’s fight with Apple and Google began in 2020, when developers raised concerns over the 30 percent fee charged on in-app purchases. To avoid the hefty commission, some apps – including Fortnite – started directing players to external payment links, which led to the game being removed from both app stores. This resulted in the game being removed from both the App Store and Play Store for allegedly violating payment rules.

After several rounds of hearings and lengthy appeals, federal courts finally directed Google to restore Fortnite on the Play Store. That order opened the door for the game’s return in the US, closing a chapter in a legal fight that carried on for nearly five years.