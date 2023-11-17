Fortnite introduces Voice Reporting feature to combat toxic behaviour

Fortnite, the popular Battle Royale game by Epic Games, has added a new feature called Voice Reporting. This feature allows players to send audio clips of voice chat conversations when they report someone for violating the game’s Community Rules. The aim is to help the developers identify and punish players who use voice chat to bully, harass, discriminate, or engage in other inappropriate behaviour.

How Voice Reporting works

Voice Reporting records the last five minutes of voice chat continuously on the player’s device (e.g., gaming console or PC). The audio is not stored on the Epic Games servers. When a player submits a voice report, the audio clip from the recent five minutes is uploaded along with the report for review by Epic moderators. The player can check the status of voice reporting in the Sidebar.

Epic Games cannot access any voice chat audio unless a player activates voice reporting and sends a voice report. The audio clips are deleted after fourteen days or the duration of a sanction, whichever is longer. If there is an appeal, the audio clips may be retained for up to fourteen days more. If required by law, Epic Games will keep the audio clips for the mandated period.

How to enable or disable Voice Reporting

Voice Reporting is always active for players under 18 years old. They can choose to mute themselves or turn off voice chat completely by selecting the “Off” option in their voice chat settings. Players who are 18 or above can customise their voice reporting preferences by choosing between “Always On” or “Off When Possible” in the main Fortnite settings under “Audio.”

The “Always On” option activates voice reporting in every channel the player joins. The “Off When Possible” option turns off voice reporting in parties formed among friends, as long as all players have the same option selected. Voice reporting will be on if the party includes players with “Always On” or players added through Looking for Party. Voice reporting is always on in game channels, where players on the same team but in different parties can communicate.

Epic Games assures that voice reports are anonymous, meaning that a player will not know who reported them. A player will only be notified if they are reported and Epic Games takes action against them. The player will receive an email with the details of the violation and a link to a site where they can review their case and appeal if they think there is a mistake.

Voice Reporting only works with Fortnite’s in-game voice chat and not with other services like Discord.