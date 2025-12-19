Epic Games’ Next Free Game Is Live, And You Can Claim It Before Tonight

As Christmas and New Year draw closer, Epic Games has once again started its year-end free game rollout. Like every festive season, the Epic Games Store is giving away one free title each day, letting users add new games to their library at no cost. This daily giveaway campaign will continue until December 31, with each game available only for a short window. Also Read: This Popular Puzzle Game Is Free On Epic Games Store For A Limited Time: How To Claim

Last week, Epic Games surprised many by offering Hogwarts Legacy for free for a full week. The store has now moved on to its next giveaway, bringing Jotunnslayer: Hordes of Hel into the spotlight. The game is currently free to claim for all Epic Games Store users and can be added permanently to their library once claimed.

Usually, Jotunnslayer: Hordes of Hel is listed at Rs 539 on the platform. The game went free on December 18 and will remain available until December 19. After that, Epic Games will swap it out for another free title at 9:30 PM IST, as part of its ongoing festive schedule.

Jotunnslayer: Hordes of Hel Gameplay

Players are constantly pushed into combat, fighting off waves of enemies while slowly strengthening their character with new weapons and abilities. The focus stays on staying alive, choosing upgrades carefully, and adapting on the fly, which should appeal to those who enjoy fast-paced, survival-focused action games.

How To Claim Free Game on Epic Games Store

Claiming the game is simple. Users need to sign in to their Epic Games Store account, open the game’s store page, and complete the checkout process, which shows the price as zero during the offer period. Once added, the game stays in the library even after the giveaway ends.

Epic Games is expected to continue revealing new free games every day through the rest of December. As with previous years, the giveaways are time-limited, so users will need to keep an eye on the store to avoid missing a title they may want to try.