Diablo VI, other Blizzard games down for hours following DDoS attack

A DDoS attack on Blizzard's Battle.net online service caused a lot of trouble for Diablo IV over the weekend. Players could not access Diablo IV, World of Warcraft, and other Blizzard titles and were very frustrated.

The Battle.net service faced serious disruptions from an apparent DDoS attack since the early hours of Sunday morning. Players faced high latency and frequent disconnections, making the games impossible to play. Blizzard's customer support account recognised the issue and said the company was actively monitoring the ongoing attack.

"We continue to actively monitor an ongoing DDOS attack which is affecting latency/connections to our games," Blizzard said via Twitter.

[#Bnet] We continue to actively monitor an ongoing DDOS attack which is affecting latency/connections to our games. — Blizzard CS – The Americas (@BlizzardCS) June 25, 2023

The problem persisted for a long, and at 12:30PM ET (10 PM IST) a message that pops up when a player start Battle.net on PC said, “We are currently experiencing a DDoS attack, which may result in high latency and disconnections for some players.” “We are actively working to mitigate this issue,” it adds.

Many posts on Reddit showed the frustration felt by players who could not access the games for at least 10 to 12 hours. This event triggered requests from players for an offline mode, which would let them play without a connection to online servers.

Blizzard announced at 1:36 PM ET (11:06 PM IST) that the DDoS attacks had stopped as of 1:18 PM ET (10:48 PM IST). This gave some hope to affected players. However, the company suggested following troubleshooting tips available on their website if players still faced connection issues.

“The DDOS attacks that we were monitoring have ended. If you are still unable to log in try,” Blizzard said via Twitter.

[#Bnet] The DDOS attacks that we were monitoring have ended. If you are still unable to log in try https://t.co/NY39q2slWo — Blizzard CS – The Americas (@BlizzardCS) June 25, 2023

It is unclear whether the attack will affect the stability and security of the Battle.net platform in the long run. Diablo IV is a new release and the game has a lot of features for gamers, especially lovers of the Diablo series.

Diablo IV is a multiplayer-only action role-playing game made and released by Blizzard Entertainment. It is the fourth main game in the Diablo series and came out on June 5, 2023 for Windows PC, PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One and Series X and S. The game has five playable classes—Barbarian, Druid, Necromancer, Rogue, and Sorcerer—and an open world with five regions to discover.

The game’s story is about the comeback of Lilith, the daughter of Mephisto, who was brought back by a dark ritual after being exiled for centuries. Players have to battle her and her followers to save Sanctuary, the world made by angels and demons.