Ever since Battlegrounds Mobile India announced its relaunch in India, fans were eagerly waiting to play the game. Although it was available for download through different channels, its servers were offline.

Now, BGMI has returned with more good news for its fans. It has announced via Twitter that the game will be available for preload from May 27 and it will be playable from May 29 onwards.

Battlegrounds Mobile India said, "Hello BGMI Fan! Your most loved game is now available to preload from today 27th May onwards. Please note, The game will be playable, however, from 29th May onwards."

Interested gamers can download the game for Google Play Store or they can go to the BGMI website and select the AOS download option in the top right corner from where they will be redirected to the game on the Play Store.

The government of India has given three months of temporary approval to Battlegrounds Mobile India. During these three months, the game will be watched by the government and authorities will check the game to see if it breaks any rule.

IT Minister Chandrasekhar said, “This is a 3 month trial approval of #BGMI aftr it has complied wth issues of server locations n data security etc. We will keep a close watch on other issues of User harm, Addiction etc in next 3 months before a final decision is taken.”

New restriction coming to the game

Players under the age of 18 will have to register a parent or guardian before playing the game. Also, these users will only be able to log in to the game using OTPs. Krafton is also limiting the playtime of BGMI players under 18 to three hours a day.

Besides this, a daily spending limit of Rs 7,000 will be applied to prevent players from spending too much on the game. Krafton says that these new limits will help prevent addiction to the game.

Battlegrounds Mobile India History in India

BGMI was earlier available as PUBG in India. The Indian government banned PUBG in September 2020, when it blocked many apps linked to Chinese companies, including PUBG Mobile, which was run by Tencent Games in India. Then Krafton, a South Korean company that owns PUBG Studio, changed the name of the game and launched it as Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI).

The game was suspended again in India in July 2022 after the Home Ministry asked the IT Ministry to do so. Some reports say the ban happened because game servers were communicating with Chinese servers.