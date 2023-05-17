The ban on the rebranded version of PUBG, Battlegrounds Mobile India, can be lifted soon. As per a report, the government of India is considering three months of temporary clearance to BGMI in India. In these three months, the game will remain under the scrutiny of the government and authorities will monitor the game to check whether it violates any stipulated condition. Also Read - Krafton rolls out second update for Road to Valor: Empires as the game crosses 3.35 lakh downloads

The competent authority in the Ministry of Home Affairs has accorded conditional approval to unblock BGMI for analysis and re-evaluation, as per News18.

The game was banned in India in July 2022 on a request made by the Ministry of Home Affairs to the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology. Some reports suggest authorities found game servers interacting with Chinese servers was the immediate trigger behind the ban.

The reports also talked about violations by Krafton that can create cyber threats by harvesting user data for profiling.

The revamped version of the game will come with a timer, which will not allow the player to play the game beyond a certain time limit, but there is no information on the time limit currently. In addition to this, game developers have also committed to not showing any blood by changing its colour.

Earlier, players were allowed to change the blood colour from the settings to blue or green, but blood will now be in a different colour by default.

Neither Krafton nor the Indian government has officially confirmed the report of lifting the ban on BGMI. However, as reported by IGN, Global Esports CEO Rushindra Sinha in a now-deleted tweet said that he has heard the biggest news about the BGMI’s return.

July 2022 was not the first time that this game got banned in India. BGMI was earlier available in India as PUBG. The government of India first banned PUBG in September 2020, when it blocked hundreds of apps with connections to Chinese companies, including PUBG Mobile, which was operated by Tencent Games in India.

Later Krafton, a South Korean company that owns PUBG Studio, rebranded the game and launched it as Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI).

Meanwhile, Krafton has released the May update for its newly launched Road to Valor: Empires game. It is a real-time player-versus-player (PvP) strategy game, which was launched in March 2023. The game has crossed 3.35 lakhs downloads across both Play Store and App Store.

The Forge Update 1.15 allows players to earn more rewards by watching ads and it includes enhancements to the game’s user interface to improve its functionality and ease of use.