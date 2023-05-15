Krafton has released the May update for its newly launched Road to Valor: Empires game. It is a real-time player-versus-player (PvP) strategy game, which was launched in March 2023. The game has crossed 3.35 lakhs downloads across both Play Store and App Store. Also Read - Google charges up to 30 percent commission on payments, Indian gaming CEOs call for government intervention

The Forge Update 1.15 allows players to earn more rewards by watching ads and it includes enhancements to the game's user interface to improve its functionality and ease of use.

In addition to this, the update also brings improvements to several units, weapons and buildings.

Key highlights from the Road to Valor: Empires Forge Update 1.15 include:

• Mythic Units – Oni of Nightmares has a bigger attack radius, Manticore’s Rampage attack will cause poison damage and Zahak has better attack motion.

• Common units – Yamato Cannoneers have faster cannon balls and Riflemen will have a longer attack range

• Siege Weapons: The trained auxilia units summoned by the Trojan Horse have been reduced from 10 to 5.

• Epic Units – Viking Spearhead’s attack radius and Mushashi’s cooldown time have been improved

• Attack damage has been boosted for Ninja, attack speed has been raised for Samurai and Sohei will be attacked by enemies while attacking them

• War Elephants have higher attack damage and shorter deployment time

• Siegebreaker has been added to Dwarf Architects and Ice Magicians. The troops will move faster when they reach the Siegebreaker

• Fire Shrine Miko’s Blazing Barrier will have a longer attack duration and more protection with the burn radius being bigger

• Archer Training Camp will have faster training speed, Gate of Xerxes has a shorter deployment time and Quicksand will have a different duration

• Guardian’s Trial difficulty has been changed

Meanwhile, in April, the company announced the release of the first major update, dubbed version 1.14, to the game. The update introduced new training modes, alliance settings and more free rewards in the game.

In Training Battles, players can understand the compatibility between units. They also receive a reward upon the completion of these battles. Krafton also made changes to the Alliance Settings that included adding an “Invite Only” function.

In the April update, Watchtower, Catapult, Tower of Babel, Dwarf Architects and Wooden Barrier received improvements in speed, deployment time, and HP. Benkei, Shieldman, Necromancer and Samurai improved for HP, attack range, and damage reduction.

In addition to this, the company also increased the victory reward for Guardian’s Trial “Hard” mode. “Users can now earn 1500 gold coins as opposed to the earlier 1000 and 30 rare cards instead of the earlier 26,” the company said at that time.