Batman Arkham Trilogy is coming to Nintendo Switch in October

Nintendo Switch fans will soon be able to experience the dark and gritty world of Gotham City as the Batman Arkham trilogy is coming to the hybrid console on October 13. The release is one week before PlayStation’s Marvel’s Spider-Man 2. The trilogy includes Batman: Arkham Asylum, Batman: Arkham City, and Batman: Arkham Knight.

“Experience Gotham City in a whole new way and become its ultimate protector when Batman: Arkham Trilogy comes to #NintendoSwitch on October 13th!” Nintendo wrote in an X post.

The games have been remastered for the Nintendo Switch by Turn Me Up Games, which has also helped bring Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 and It Takes Two to the Switch. The trilogy started in 2009 with an original story that pits the Caped Crusader against many of his most formidable enemies. The Joker devise a scheme to take over Arkham Asylum and Batman also face Harley Quinn, Bane, Killer Croc, Poison Ivy and Scarecrow.

The 2011 sequel, Batman: Arkham City expands the story to a broader area of Gotham and brings in some more villains including Mr Freeze, Two-face and The Penguin. The maker of the game, Rocksteady, further followed up the story of the previous two games with the release of Batman: Arkham Knight in 2015. The game has a transformable Batmobile that players can drive through the open world.

According to a report by Comicbook, the collection will retail for $59.99 (Rs 5,000 approximately). It will come with all post-launch DLC and other add-ons that came to each Batman title.

This is also the first time that Batman: Arkham Asylum and Batman: Arkham Knight are coming to a Nintendo platform in their history. A version of Batman: Arkham City, dubbed the Armored Edition, previously launched on Nintendo’s Wii U back in 2012.

Meanwhile, Nintendo is reportedly working on a new console that is likely to be released in 2024. The launch date may be delayed to avoid inventory issues and competition from more powerful devices like the Xbox Series S/X, PlayStation 5, and Valve Steam Deck, according to a report by a media publication.

VGC in a report said that the new console is expected to come with a cheaper LCD screen instead of an OLED display and a cartridge slot.

There is still no clarity on the backward compatibility of Switch games (both on cartridges and downloaded). Nintendo hopes to get many of the over 100 million Switch users to upgrade to the new system.