Nintendo reportedly planning to release its next-gen console by 2024

Nintendo is reportedly working on a new console that could be released by 2024. The launch date may be delayed to avoid inventory issues and competition from more powerful devices like the Xbox Series S/X, PlayStation 5, and Valve Steam Deck, according to a report by a media publication.

READ MORE Meta removed over 27 million pieces of bad content on Facebook, Instagram in India in June 2023

VGC in a report said that the new console is expected to come with a cheaper LCD screen instead of an OLED display and a cartridge slot.

READ MORE Microsoft appoints former AWS exec Puneet Chandok to lead India operations

There is still no clarity on the backward compatibility of Switch games (both on cartridges and downloaded). Nintendo hopes to get many of the over 100 million Switch users to upgrade to the new system, but some other game makers worry that this could hurt the sales of their games made for the new system, according to the report.

READ MORE Microsoft now offers repair kits for Xbox controllers but you probably cannot buy it

Last year, Nintendo denied rumours of a 4K console and only released an OLED version of the Switch this year with no major upgrades. However, the report claims that development kits for the new console are already with developers and that development is going well, according to Nikkei Asia.

It is currently unknown whether the new console will have 4K resolution or improved performance, and Nintendo has not officially confirmed or denied the existence of a new console.

“The original Switch released over three years after PS4 and Xbox One, which proved to be an effective move for Nintendo. A second half 2024 release for Switch 2 would be nearly four years after PS5 and Xbox Series X and S, so we would see a similar ‘mid-cycle’ launch for Nintendo,” VGC quoted Tokyo-based industry consultant Dr Serkan Toto as saying.

Fans are eagerly anticipating Nintendo’s next generation of gaming, and rumours of a new console are sure to keep them excited for the future.

Meanwhile, Nintendo Switch Online members can now enjoy two more Game Boy titles from the Legend of Zelda series: Oracle of Ages and Oracle of Seasons. They are available on Nintendo Switch Online starting July 27.

The games were first released in 2001, and they have distinctive gameplay mechanics that enable Link to manipulate time and seasons to solve puzzles and explore the territories of Labrynna and Holodrum. The two games, Oracle of Ages and Oracle of Seasons were previously accessible on the 3DS, but they were removed from the market after the 3DS eShop was shut down.

Zelda: Oracle of Ages and Oracle of Seasons are very different games. They have separate stories and gameplay styles, with Ages being more puzzle-oriented and Seasons being more combat-focused.