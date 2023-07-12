The Asus ROG Ally is a full-blown gaming console and a portal PC running Windows 11.

Asus on Wednesday launched the ROG Ally portable gaming console in India. The Asus ROG Ally is a first-of-its-kind handheld gaming console that boots on Windows 11 operating system. It lets you play games from different platforms including Steam, Xbox Game Pass, and others.

Asus ROG Ally price in India, offers, and availability

The Asus ROG Ally comes at a price of Rs 69,990 and will go up for sale on July 12 on Flipkart, Asus Exclusive stores, and Asus Eshop. The first 200 customers who purchase the ROG Ally from Asus Eshop or Asus Exclusive stores between July 12 to July 15 can redeem ROG Ally Case worth Rs 2,000 at Rs 1. Early buyers will have to redeem offers on asuspromo.in website.

Commenting on ROG Ally handheld gaming console, Arnold Su, Vice President, Consumer and Gaming PC, System Business Group, Asus India, stated, “We are delighted to unveil the highly-anticipated ROG Ally in the Indian market, marking a significant milestone in gaming innovation that redefines portable gaming experiences. This gaming device revolutionizes the realm of portable gaming experiences, boasting an immersive Full HD 120Hz display, ergonomic design, and an array of versatile connectivity options. With ROG Ally, gamers of all calibers, be it competitive esports players or gaming enthusiasts, ROG Ally sets a new standard for gaming excellence. Get ready to take your gaming adventures to the next level with ROG Ally, as we bring the future of gaming to India.”

Asus ROG Ally specifications and features

The Asus ROG Ally comes with a portal design yet houses a large screen and powerful chipset. The device sports a 7-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate and Full-HD (1920 x 1080 pixels) resolution. The screen has 500 nits of maximum brightness and 100 percent sRGB color reproduction. The 10-point multi-touch screen has Gorilla Glass Victus protection. Asus has offered AMD FreeSync Premium support and a response time of 7ms.

Under the roof, the ROG Ally is powered by a custom AMD chipset developed especially for handheld PCs. It is powered by the AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme processor which is based on a Zen 4 architecture and has 8 cores/16 threads. The chipset is based on a 4nm fabrication process and has an RDNA 3 GPU with up to 8.6 teraflops. It has 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 512GB of PCIe 4.0 SSD storage.

The portable console packs a 40Wh battery with 65W Type-C charging. It has a stereo speaker setup with Smart Amplifier technology and Dolby Atmos audio. It has a built-in microphone for giving calls to your team in esports games.

As for controls, the device has ABXY buttons, D-pad, L&R Hall effect analog triggers, L&R bumpers, a Menu button, a View button, an Armoury Crate button, a Command Center button, 2x assignable grip buttons, and 2x thumbsticks. There are a couple of I/O ports such as 1x 3.5mm headphone jack, 1x ROG XG Mobile interface and USB Type-C combo port, and 1x UHS-II microSD card reader.