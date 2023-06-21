Asus ROG Ally handheld gaming console price in India announced

Asus ROG Ally handheld gaming console is coming to India on July 12. The new handheld debuted last month in select markets, and this is the first time that a company has officially launched its handheld PC console. Although Nintendo Steam Lite has been available in India, it was never officially launched, which also meant no official support. The official launch of Asus ROG Ally means customers will get official support for the device. Also Read - Asus ROG Ally debuts as a handheld gaming console running Windows, featuring Ryzen chip

The upcoming Asus ROG Ally will cost Rs 69,990, which is a higher price than that of the Xbox Series X and Sony PlayStation 5 regular consoles. It will be available from Asus' online store and Flipkart, but if you want to test the product out before you buy it, you can visit Asus Exclusive Stores and ROG Stores across the country.

The availability part is a little tricky. If you cannot wait for the ROG Ally and want to be among the first ones to get your hands on it, there will be an exclusive flash sale ahead of the official launch. In other words, Asus ROG Ally will go on sale before the launch on July 12. You can participate in the flash sale on July 7 that takes place on Flipkart. This sale will run for a single day, so if you miss out, the next window opens on July 12.

Waiting out the first sale has some benefits though. If you buy the ROG Ally on July 12 from Asus Eshop or an Asus Store, the first 200 customers get a complimentary ROG Ally Case worth Rs 2,000. Customers will need to visit a dedicated Asus website to redeem this offer.

Asus ROG Ally specifications

The Asus ROG Ally uses a 7-inch Full-HD+ Dolby Vision-certified display and is powered by a handheld-optimised version of Windows 11. This display has a refresh rate of 120Hz, a 7ms response time, up to 500 nits of brightness, and supports FreeSync Premium. It is powered by an AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme processor, but you can get a slightly less powerful version that uses the Ryzen Z1 chipset. You get 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 512GB of PCIe 4.0 NVMe M.2 SSD, but with support for a UHS-II microSD card reader, you can expand the storage.

There is a 3.5mm audio jack and USB-C combo port on the console. For wireless connectivity, you get Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2. The speakers on the ROG Ally support Dolby Atmos along with Hi-Res certification. It has an array of microphones and supports AI-powered noise cancellation. The Asus ROG Ally uses a 40WHr battery with support for 65W fast charging.